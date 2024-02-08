Disney's Bob Iger Announces A Big Change To Marvel - Here's What It Means

Disney CEO Bob Iger is making major executive decisions at Marvel Studios, which has experienced many ups and downs since 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." In 2023, "The Marvels" was a major box office bomb, barely grossing $200 million worldwide — a far cry from the $1 billion haul of its predecessor, "Captain Marvel." As the MCU's theatrical output lost its footing, the franchise faced consistent criticism for its Disney+ offerings; "Secret Invasion" is considered one of the brand's worst shows.

The House of Mouse hasn't been shy about wanting to pivot its business and creative strategy moving forward. In its first earnings call of the year (via The Wrap), Iger noted that the company would scale back its Disney+ productions, particularly Marvel Studios projects. While some series, like "WandaVision" and "Loki," earned acclaim, others haven't been as well-received.

Iger said that greater focus will be placed on quality — not quantity. "In our zeal to greatly increase volume partially tied to this wanting to chase more global subs for our streaming platform, some of our studios lost a little focus," he admitted. "So the first step that we've taken is that we've reduced volume, we reduced output, particularly in Marvel."