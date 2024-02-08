Disney's Bob Iger Announces A Big Change To Marvel - Here's What It Means
Disney CEO Bob Iger is making major executive decisions at Marvel Studios, which has experienced many ups and downs since 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." In 2023, "The Marvels" was a major box office bomb, barely grossing $200 million worldwide — a far cry from the $1 billion haul of its predecessor, "Captain Marvel." As the MCU's theatrical output lost its footing, the franchise faced consistent criticism for its Disney+ offerings; "Secret Invasion" is considered one of the brand's worst shows.
The House of Mouse hasn't been shy about wanting to pivot its business and creative strategy moving forward. In its first earnings call of the year (via The Wrap), Iger noted that the company would scale back its Disney+ productions, particularly Marvel Studios projects. While some series, like "WandaVision" and "Loki," earned acclaim, others haven't been as well-received.
Iger said that greater focus will be placed on quality — not quantity. "In our zeal to greatly increase volume partially tied to this wanting to chase more global subs for our streaming platform, some of our studios lost a little focus," he admitted. "So the first step that we've taken is that we've reduced volume, we reduced output, particularly in Marvel."
Marvel Studios' upcoming theatrical and Disney+ slate is slim
Marvel Studios has already made significant shifts in recent years, thanks in part to dwindling financial receipts and disappointing fan reception. In 2024, "Deadpool 3" will be the only new MCU theatrical release. The highly-anticipated sequel incorporates the roster of X-Men characters into the franchise, marking a major creative shift in how the studio approaches its storytelling.
Disney is also changing its approach to Marvel's TV slate. This year, audiences can look forward to the "WandaVision" spin-off "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" on Disney+. MCU fans can also expect three animated projects in the form of "Eyes of Wakanda," "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," and "Marvel Zombies." However, it remains to be seen if they'll debut in 2024.
Marvel Studios has other Disney+ projects in various stages of development. Perhaps the most prominent is the Charlie Cox-led "Daredevil: Born Again," which endured a creative overhaul after studio executives weren't impressed with footage shot before 2023's Writers Guild of America strike. Marvel is attempting to focus on titles that will generate excitement and lead to more subscribers; Disney+ lost 1.3 million subscribers in its final 2023 quarter.
Bob Iger wants more sequels - will that extend to Marvel Studios?
On a company-wide front, Bob Iger has explicitly discussed how Disney will be making a better effort to focus on theatrical sequels and franchise fare. "I think given the environment and given what it takes to get people out of their homes to see a film ... leaning on franchises that are familiar is actually a smart thing," he said. Is it though? "The Marvels" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" severely underperformed at the box office.
While Iger doesn't mention that this sentiment will extend specifically to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it suggests that characters with solid followings will receive more appearances. Marvel has a ton of projects in development, but there aren't many traditional, character-focused sequels releasing soon. One of the most notable follow-ups is 2025's "Captain America: Brave New World," which continues Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) adventures. "Spider-Man 4" hasn't started rolling the cameras, and "Avengers 5" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" are still a few years away.
Prominent characters like Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Chris Hemsworth's Thor could return for more installments. They're heavy hitters with large fanbases, which can translate into substantial box office receipts. Ultimately, Marvel is shifting its production strategy, and audiences will have to wait and see if their favorite characters have sequels in the pipeline.