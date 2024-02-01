Marvel Rumor: Mahershala Ali's Blade Movie Villain May Have A Big Eternals Connection

New rumors suggest the upcoming "Blade" movie starring Mahershala Ali will have a major "Eternals" connection, with a significant plot point of the film reportedly connecting to one of the post-credit scenes of the 2021 project.

On his Patreon, scooper Daniel Richtman shared that the Ebony Blade will play a key role in "Blade." In the comics, the Ebony Blade has been prominently used by Dane Whitman's (Kit Harington) Black Knight, as the enchanted item is an extremely powerful weapon capable of cutting through most materials, taking on most magical attacks, and granting its wielder near-immortality. However, using it comes with a great cost, as it corrupts its user and feeds on their unworthiness. According to Richtman's reporting, "Blade" will be an R-rated period piece involving the Marvel villain Lilith (Mia Goth) trying to obtain the blood of Blade's daughter to make her own army of Daywalkers. The report suggests that Lilith will wield the Ebony Blade during her efforts to bring forth a deadly horde.

Viewers have already seen the Ebony Blade briefly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the end of the "Eternals" features a small voice cameo from Blade. The second post-credit scene follows Sersi (Gemma Chan) being taken by the Celestial Arishem as Whitman opens up a box containing the Ebony Blade. As he readies to wield it, Blade tells him, "Sure you're ready for that, Mr. Whitman?" At the time, Blade's inclusion in the film seemed out of left field as the famous Daywalker doesn't have any significant connections to the Eternals or the Black Knight in the comics. However, the rumors that Lilith will have the Ebony Blade in "Blade" perfectly sets up the potential context of the scene in "Eternals."