Megan Fox's Best Movie Earned Her The One Award Nomination No Actor Wants

Here's a quick refresher for those who may have forgotten what happens in "Jennifer's Body." Megan Fox's titular character is beautiful, popular, and desired ... and her best friend Anita "Needy" Lesnicki (Amanda Seyfried) is quiet, unassuming, and meek in contrast. Still, the two are lifelong friends, and it's thanks to Jennifer's insistence that they go out one night in their small town of Devil's Kettle, Minnesota, and see a band called Low Shoulder. When Jennifer leaves the venue with the band, Needy simply goes home — only to find her friend in her kitchen in the wee hours of the night, frantically eating out of the Lesnicki family fridge and acting bizarre.

As it turns out, the guys in Low Shoulder tried to sacrifice Jennifer in a Satanic ritual to make themselves famous — but she isn't a virgin, so it turns her into a succubus. It takes a while for Needy to figure out exactly what's going on with Jennifer, but the whole situation becomes fairly obvious when she starts glowing after feasting on male flesh. When Jennifer targets Needy's boyfriend Chip Dove (Johnny Simmons), Needy goes after her and kills her, but is ultimately incarcerated for her apparent murder.

In the last few minutes of the film, though, Needy escapes ... and gets revenge on Low Shoulder. In case none of this is convincing, the cast of "Jennifer's Body" is pretty stacked and includes Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, and Amy Sedaris in supporting roles.