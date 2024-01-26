Jennifer's Body - Diablo Cody & Megan Fox Want A Sequel, Will It Happen?
In the years since its frustratingly underwhelmingly release, "Jennifer's Body" has finally gotten the re-evaluation it richly deserves. Directed by Emmy nominee Karyn Kusama and written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, the twisted story of a popular high school teen turned succubus — and her nerdy best friend — is officially a cult classic and a part of the Criterion Collection to boot. As Cody recently told Bloody Disgusting's crew, she would totally do a sequel. So, what's holding up the process?
"Yes! I wanna do a sequel," Cody told the outlet's creative team. "I am not done with Jennifer's Body. I just need to find... I need to partner with people who believe it in as much as I do and that hasn't really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars." Whether or not Kusama was asked (or wanted) to be a part of this project wasn't mentioned here. However, it's fair to assume that she has her hands full with being an executive producer on Showtime's critically beloved "Yellowjackets" series, which has been renewed for a third season.
But it's not just Cody who has expressed interest in returning to this world. Back in 2021, star Megan Fox also expressed excitement over doing a sequel, albeit in a slightly different way. "I don't think it's a hard movie to make a sequel to," she told the Washington Post. "I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool."
Diablo Cody is thrilled that Jennifer's Body is now a beloved cult classic
Now, fans recognize how clever Cody's 2009 movie is, and Kusama has continued to work on similarly dark femme-led projects like the aforementioned "Yellowjackets" and "Dead Ringers." However, it doesn't mean that the recent reappraisal didn't come with a slew of complicated feelings for the screenwriter.
"I mean it's gotten progressively happier for me," Cody told Bloody Disgusting. "At first I was like, I was excited about it obviously, but I was also a little bit salty because I remember thinking, well where was this audience when the movie came out? It was a critical, commercial failure. I was pretty humiliated to be perfectly honest with you. It was a rough experience having that movie come out ... [then] people started suddenly talking about it like it was a good movie, which I had thought all along."
But Cody accepted that the movie needed a different generation of viewers to love her subversive film. "At first I just thought, where was this audience when I needed it, and then I realized they were like ... seven," she said. "And then some people who maybe didn't appreciate it at the time have come around and now I'm just like, there's no saltiness, now I'm just happy."
What is Diablo Cody working on now?
After "Jennifer's Body," Cody worked on more original films like "Young Adult" in 2011 and "Tully" in 2015 (both of which star Charlize Theron) and worked alongside Alanis Morrisette for the singer's Broadway musical "Jagged Little Pill." Most recently, Cody wrote and produced the horror-comedy "Lisa Frankenstein," which stars Kathryn Newton as Lisa Swallows, a teenager who accidentally reanimates a corpse in 1989 and turns him into her undead boyfriend (with said corpse played by "Riverdale" alum Cole Sprouse).
Not only that, but Cody told Bloody Disgusting that she's got a new concept in the works. Specifically, a new script: "I have an unfinished one kicking around that I need to finish that I think is definitely THE most straight horror, like, overt, gore, scary thing I've ever written," she teases. "I'm really proud of the concept and I just have to push myself across the finish line."
But whether or not we'll see a television treatment or sequel to Megan Fox's beloved succubus tale remains to be seen.
"Jennifer's Body" is streaming on Max now.