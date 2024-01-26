Jennifer's Body - Diablo Cody & Megan Fox Want A Sequel, Will It Happen?

In the years since its frustratingly underwhelmingly release, "Jennifer's Body" has finally gotten the re-evaluation it richly deserves. Directed by Emmy nominee Karyn Kusama and written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, the twisted story of a popular high school teen turned succubus — and her nerdy best friend — is officially a cult classic and a part of the Criterion Collection to boot. As Cody recently told Bloody Disgusting's crew, she would totally do a sequel. So, what's holding up the process?

"Yes! I wanna do a sequel," Cody told the outlet's creative team. "I am not done with Jennifer's Body. I just need to find... I need to partner with people who believe it in as much as I do and that hasn't really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars." Whether or not Kusama was asked (or wanted) to be a part of this project wasn't mentioned here. However, it's fair to assume that she has her hands full with being an executive producer on Showtime's critically beloved "Yellowjackets" series, which has been renewed for a third season.

But it's not just Cody who has expressed interest in returning to this world. Back in 2021, star Megan Fox also expressed excitement over doing a sequel, albeit in a slightly different way. "I don't think it's a hard movie to make a sequel to," she told the Washington Post. "I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool."