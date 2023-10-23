Jennifer's Body Cast: Where Are They Now?
Not every movie is fully appreciated during its time. A prime example is definitely "Jennifer's Body," the 2009 horror comedy written by Diablo Cody (an Oscar nominee for "Juno") and directed by Karyn Kusama (who helmed a few episodes of "Yellowjackets, including the pilot).
Upon its initial release, "Jennifer's Body" didn't do a whole lot for critics, who were perhaps weary of Cody's idiosyncratic writing style and couldn't quite keep up with the movie's tonal shifts. Luckily, in the years since its release, it's become a bit of a cult classic and was anointed a feminist film thanks to the titular Jennifer's (Megan Fox) crusade against predatory men. If you take the time to check it out now, you'll be richly rewarded with one of Fox's best performances, a superb turn from Amanda Seyfried early in her career, and a clever, creepy movie that wonders what might happen if a woman who's been cruelly used by men retaliated in the most terrifying possible way.
So what happened to the cast of "Jennifer's Body?" What have they been up to since the movie came out? From superhero movie stars to prestige drama darlings to Oscar winners, here's what the main cast of "Jennifer's Body" looks like today.
Megan Fox faced a career downturn — and found great roles on the small screen
At the start of "Jennifer's Body," Megan Fox's Jennifer Check is nothing more than a casually beautiful, carefree high-schooler who spends all her free time with her best friend Anita "Needy" Lesnicki (Amanda Seyfried). That all changes one night when a popular rock band named Low Shoulder comes to the girls' small town of Devil's Kettle, Minnesota, and the two sneak into a dive bar to check out the show. Afterward, the band invites Jennifer to hang out with them, and despite Needy's protestations, she goes ... only to return as a sort of demon, vomiting black goo all over Needy's kitchen floor. Ultimately, Needy discovers that thanks to a Satanic ritual gone wrong, Jennifer is now a succubus and must feed on the blood of young men in order to maintain not just her health, but an alluring, youthful glow.
Fox's reputation was waning just before "Jennifer's Body" thanks to a public split with her "Transformers" director Michael Bay, but after the horror-comedy, she managed to snag a role in Judd Apatow's midlife-crisis flick "This is 40." Perhaps most notably, Fox essentially replaced series lead Zooey Deschanel (due to the actress' maternity leave) on "New Girl" in 2015, appearing for a decent run as the loft's new roommate Regan. Fox did mend fences with Bay as well and showed up in both of his "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movies as April O'Neil.
Amanda Seyfried is an Emmy-winning actress
As popular and domineering as Jennifer is, Amanda Seyfried's Needy is her complete opposite. Needy wants to stay home and study, but when Jennifer drags her along to the Low Shoulder concert, she doesn't even bother to try and say no. Once Jennifer becomes a succubus, though, Needy is more or less forced to grow a backbone, especially when Jennifer cruelly kidnaps Needy's longtime boyfriend Chip (Johnny Simmons) and starts using him to feed. A battle goes down between Needy and Jennifer, and despite the latter's superhuman strength, Needy subdues her but gets caught stabbing her best friend and sent to an institution for violent patients. Because she was bitten by Jennifer, though, Needy gains her same powers.
After "Jennifer's Body," it's safe to say that Seyfried's career took off in a major way. She appeared in romantic dramas like "Dear John" and "Letters to Juliet" in 2010, Tom Hooper's epic adaptation of "Les Misérables" in 2014, and collaborations with Seth Macfarlane in "A Million Ways to Die in the West" and "Ted 2" (in 2014 and 2015, respectively).
Notably, she also appeared in both "Mamma Mia!" films ten years apart in 2008 and 2018. Thanks to her portrayal of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu original series "The Dropout" in 2022, Seyfried won major awards including a Golden Globe and an Emmy.
Adam Brody shows up in buzzy movies as well as prestige TV dramas
Adam Brody's role in "Jennifer's Body" is pretty brief, but it's also incredibly vital to the overall plot. See, Brody plays Nikolai Wolf, the lead singer of Low Shoulder who lures Jennifer into the woods for a specific and sinister reason. He and his band want to use Jennifer as a human sacrifice so that they can guarantee fame and fortune in their future, but there's one problem; the sacrifice is supposed to be performed using a virgin, and Jennifer isn't one. Nikolai and his band escape consequences at first, but at the very end of the film, Needy, armed with the late Jennifer's otherworldly powers, sets out to get revenge against Nikolai and the rest of Low Shoulder.
Brody, who's probably best known for his role as Seth Cohen on the primetime teen soap "The O.C.," has worked steadily since that series and "Jennifer's Body." After the latter, he appeared in 2012's "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" and 2015's "Sleeping with Other People" in supporting roles, and recently, he's shown up in superhero fare like the "Shazam!" films and horror favorites like 2019's "Ready or Not." In 2020, Brody played a predatory role somewhat similar to Nikolai in Emerald Fennell's Oscar-winning film "Promising Young Woman," and in 2022, he played a lead role in Hulu's acclaimed miniseries "Fleishman is in Trouble."
Chris Pratt joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and voiced a major video game character
Did you forget Chris Pratt was even in "Jennifer's Body?" It makes sense if you did considering just how small his role is. Pratt very briefly plays Roman Duda, a local cop in Devil's Kettle who's had a few trysts with Jennifer. This, Jennifer tells Needy, is why the two friends won't get in trouble for sneaking into a dive bar despite being underage; she says Roman will look out for them.
Obviously, at this point, Pratt is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Not long after his appearance in "Jennifer's Body" — as well as a brief role on Adam Brody's series "The O.C." — Pratt joined the cast of Michael Schur and Greg Daniels' workplace comedy "Parks and Recreation," where he played the lovable goofball Andy Dwyer. That helped put him on the map, at which point Pratt officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014 as Peter Quill (or, as he calls himself, "Star-Lord") in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, as well as crossover events like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." A franchise guy through and through these days, Pratt also leads the "Jurassic World" and voiced the title plumber in 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."
Johnny Simmons struck gold with a huge Netflix role
As Needy's soft-spoken, meek boyfriend Chip Dove, Johnny Simmons ends up being an incredibly important part of the film — because after Needy ends their relationship to protect him from Jennifer, the girl-turned-succubus targets him anyway. Lying to Chip by telling him that Needy has been unfaithful, Jennifer lures him to the empty school pool during a school dance and starts seducing him and then feeding on him. Needy manages to show up to try and fight Jennifer off, but her efforts are in vain and Chip dies from his injuries.
A year after "Jennifer's Body," Simmons joined the star-studded cast of "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" and then showed up in a very different high-school story in 2012's "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." Simmons also spent some time on the drama series "Elementary" — playing a serial killer known as the "Balloon Man" — and scored a main role on the 2017 Netflix original series "Girlboss." He will reprise his role as "Young" Neil Nordegraf in the animated series "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," which is set to release in November.
J.K. Simmons won an Academy Award (and yes, he's still the yellow M&M)
J.K. Simmons frequently collaborates with Diablo Cody and Jason Reitman — the latter of whom produced "Jennifer's Body" — so it's not surprising that he popped up in Cody's follow-up to "Juno." (Simmons played a major supporting role in that film as the father of Elliot Page's title character.) In "Jennifer's Body," Simmons plays the high school's science teacher Mr. Wroblewski, who has some ... unique identifying characteristics. Without any context or explanation, Mr. Wroblewski has a hook for a left hand, an outdated curly hairstyle, burns on his face, and walks with a limp. Simmons isn't in much of the movie, but he's always a welcome presence.
Besides playing the yellow peanut M&M in the candy's ad campaigns, Simmons is known for a whole host of roles, including J. Jonah Jameson in the "Spider-Man" films. Beyond appearances in films like "Up in the Air," "La La Land," "Justice League," "Palm Springs," and "Being the Ricardos" (which earned him an Oscar nomination), Simmons won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2015 thanks to his high-octane performance in Damien Chazelle's 2014 directorial debut "Whiplash." On the small screen, Simmons has appeared on crime procedurals like "Law & Order" and "The Closer."
Amy Sedaris is an accomplished comedian and joined the Star Wars universe
Like J.K. Simmons, Amy Sedaris doesn't play a huge role in "Jennifer's Body." She appears very briefly as Needy's mother Toni Lesnicki, who, as a single mother, is fairly overprotective when it comes to her daughter. Though Needy wants to be independent, Toni warns her that she might need her mom for help sometimes. When Jennifer becomes a succubus, Toni's right, but she's not home when Needy needs her.
Sedaris is a major comedic icon who's been in the industry for years, so it feels like a nice little Easter egg to sneak her into "Jennifer's Body" in a small role. After this film, Sedaris popped up in popular fare like "Puss in Boots," "Chef," and TV shows like "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." (She also voiced Princess Carolyn throughout the entire run of Netflix's dark animated comedy "BoJack Horseman.") These days, Sedaris keeps showing up on "Star Wars" shows like "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" as the mechanic Peli Motto.
Kyle Gallner has been a part of some huge horror movies
One of Jennifer's earliest victims is Colin Gray, the boy Jennifer tells Chip is Needy's secret lover when she's trying to seduce him later on. Played by Kyle Gallner, Colin is a typical late 2000s goth kid, complete with a curtain of dark bangs and dramatic makeup. Desperate to feed after killing the football captain a month prior, Jennifer accepts Colin's offer when he asks her on a date, at which point she takes him to a secluded location, unhinges her terrifying jaw, and has a nice meal.
Gallner — who played Cassidy "Beaver" Casablancas on "Veronica Mars" before appearing in "Jennifer's Body" — showed up in another horror movie in 2009 thanks to a role in "A Haunting in Connecticut." In fact, the actor has carved out a nice career for himself in horror. In 2010, Gallner scored a leading role in the remake of "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and in 2022, he appeared in the fifth "Scream" movie and the original horror concept "Smile." The actor has also dipped his toe into prestige award fare like 2014's "American Sniper."