Jennifer's Body Cast: Where Are They Now?

Not every movie is fully appreciated during its time. A prime example is definitely "Jennifer's Body," the 2009 horror comedy written by Diablo Cody (an Oscar nominee for "Juno") and directed by Karyn Kusama (who helmed a few episodes of "Yellowjackets, including the pilot).

Upon its initial release, "Jennifer's Body" didn't do a whole lot for critics, who were perhaps weary of Cody's idiosyncratic writing style and couldn't quite keep up with the movie's tonal shifts. Luckily, in the years since its release, it's become a bit of a cult classic and was anointed a feminist film thanks to the titular Jennifer's (Megan Fox) crusade against predatory men. If you take the time to check it out now, you'll be richly rewarded with one of Fox's best performances, a superb turn from Amanda Seyfried early in her career, and a clever, creepy movie that wonders what might happen if a woman who's been cruelly used by men retaliated in the most terrifying possible way.

So what happened to the cast of "Jennifer's Body?" What have they been up to since the movie came out? From superhero movie stars to prestige drama darlings to Oscar winners, here's what the main cast of "Jennifer's Body" looks like today.