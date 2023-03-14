Citadel Already Renewed For Season 2 At Amazon Prime Video

It's been two years since Richard Madden fans last saw the man on screen in "Eternals" — but they're about to see a whole lot more of him. "Citadel," which premieres April 28 and stars Madden opposite Priyanka Chopra, is already getting a second season. The series is yet to debut on Amazon Prime and has faced scrutiny for its over $200 million budget, but it has apparently earned a vote of confidence from Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal is not yet finalized. Thus, it's unclear what, exactly, a Season 2 will look like. However, it seems that "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joseph Russo will at least step in to direct several episodes. Of course, the Russo brothers, who are executive producers on Season 1 of the show, have been involved in much of the behind-the-scenes changes that have caused "Citadel" to experience production delays. Surprisingly, one of those changes involved firing the series' showrunner and director.