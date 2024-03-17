One Star Trek Episode Almost Featured An Unthinkable Kirk & McCoy Romance

One of the franchise's campiest offerings, the Season 3 "Star Trek: The Original Series" episode "The Way to Eden" has aged pretty terribly — at least aesthetically speaking. The story finds the Enterprise crew with their hands full after rescuing a group of space hippies that includes one of Chekov's old flames from his Starfleet days. But before Chekov got his girl, the originally Bones-centric story was drastically changed to omit a questionable romance between Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and the daughter of his friend and ship's doctor, Leonard "Bones" McCoy (DeForest Kelley).

Like all good iconic franchises, the Star Trek universe is loaded with romances of varying quality from Imzadis William Riker and Deanna Troi to the cringe-inducing Keslex (Kes and Neelix). There are epic canon romances like the heartbreaking unrequited love Chapel feels for Spock in "Star Trek: The Original Series." There are those romances that might have been but never were — at least in the Prime universe — like Worf and Troi and the many love pretzels that emerge in the unquenchably thirsty mirror universe. And that's to say nothing of the fanfic ships Trekkies have dreamed up over the decades like Garashir (Bashir and Garak) or the ship to end all ships: Spirk (Spock and Kirk).

Because the creativity of Trekkies seems to know no bounds, even the briny Enterprise doctor Bones (DeForest Kelley) has his share of fanfiction pairings — most notably, Spones (Spock and McCoy), Sybones (Sybok and McCoy), and McKirk (Bones and Kirk). While the good doctor never had the chance to play doctor with his good buddy and boss Jim in the franchise, an alternate version of McKirk very nearly came to fruition between Captain Kirk and McCoy's daughter, Joanna, in the episode "The Way to Eden."