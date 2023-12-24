Star Trek: Why Do William T. Riker And Deanna Troi Call Each Other Imzadi?

If there is a romance that outshines all others on "Star Trek," it is the relationship between William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis). Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi series was always famously geared toward episodic stories rather than serialized character arcs. Riker and Deanna were one of the few allowed to flourish and have since become a fan-favorite couple. One of the ways this was represented was the term of endearment the two share.

Established in the very first episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Deanna refers to Riker as "Imzadi" when the two meet aboard the Enterprise. The two had shared a previous relationship before the series began, and Deanna uses the term that, when roughly translated, means beloved. The word is derived from the Betazed language, and the counselor uses it freely to refer to Enterprise's No. 1.

The relationship between Riker and Deanna was not initially supposed to persist throughout the series but Imzadi remains. Riker later uses the term freely himself to address Deanna when their relationship becomes more serious. Frakes and Sirtis enjoyed the relationship between their characters so much that they did not listen to creatives who wanted to cut the Riker and Troi romance. Instead, they became icons in "The Next Generation," as did their calling card.