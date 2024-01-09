The Marvel Movie That Made Chris Evans Break Down In Tears More Than Once

As the actor who embodied the emotionally charged Steve Rogers for nearly a decade, Chris Evans knows how to turn on the waterworks on-screen — and it's clear that he's comfortable shedding a few tears once the cameras turn off too. After a special, celebrity-laced screening of "Avengers: Endgame" four days before the movie officially premiered, Evans told Variety, "I have a lot of my friends and family here tonight, and a lot of them are right up here. We have this bond that transcends what we do for a living ... I cried like six times [tonight]."

Although the actor didn't clarify if all of those times were while watching the movie or if some of them came during the mingling and conversations that inevitably take place at prestigious A-list Hollywood premieres, we know that at least one of them was: Evans cried during Captain America's big scene with Mjölnir. "Even though I knew the moment was coming, I still got emotional," he recalled.

First viewing aside, Evans found the entire experience of both making and watching "Endgame" sentimental and overwhelming. In a making-of featurette for the film that Marvel Studios posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the star-spangled actor explained, "You anticipate it being an emotional experience, but then when they actually say, 'Chris, you're wrapped' and it's done, it's like that graduation day: You know it's coming, but then when it hits, you can't prepare for it. It was more emotional than I expected."