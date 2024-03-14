Little Nicky 2: Why Adam Sandler Fans Are Speculating About A Netflix Sequel

There has been talk of Adam Sandler teaming up with Netflix to release the purported sequel film "Little Nicky 2." One of Sandler's boldest movies from the 2000s, the original "Little Nicky" features him as a child of Satan (Harvey Keitel) who ends up on Earth to search for his two delinquent brothers (Rhys Ifans and Tommy Lister Jr.). The picture was a critical misfire for Sandler, but despite its ill reception, it has been reappraised in recent years and stands out as one of Sandler's more unique offerings.

A poster for a supposed "Little Nicky 2," subtitled "Hell Takes a Vacation," has been making the rounds on social media. A Netflix logo rests at the bottom of the poster, implying that the film is set to debut on the streaming giant. The poster notably went viral on Facebook, where it has amassed over 57,000 reactions as of this writing.

But as great as a potential "Little Nicky 2" would be, it's not happening. The poster of the "sequel" is a near-copy of the original, featuring an updated skyline of New York City and a poorly slapped-on Netflix logo. And in case that wasn't enough to prove that it's all a hoax, the poster says the film is arriving in May 2024, which isn't possible considering the film isn't even in production. If "Little Nicky 2" was real, it would make sense for it to debut on the streaming service as Sandler's movies continue to dominate on Netflix.