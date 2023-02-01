An Adam Sandler Flop Gave Us Ozzy Osbourne's Best Cameo As Himself
Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has been a staple of pop culture for more than 50 years now, with numerous movie cameos and television appearances to go along with his iconic music career. In February 2023, the former Black Sabbath frontman announced that he would no longer be going on tour as a musician, prompting social media users to share their favorite songs, stories, cameos, and projects related to rock's Prince of Darkness. Others simply couldn't believe that the seemingly evergreen rocker had finally called it a day.
"Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring," said Twitter user @R0medawg. "Didn't think it possible considering he looked amazing during his cameo on Survivor Series War Games." @MimiTDHIGH5 tweeted, "I'm grateful for all of his awesome music and endless tv shenanigans," while fellow Twitter user @Gum8all_tv said, "Ozzy Osbourne just announced his retirement from touring. In honor of him: What's your favorite song from him?"
That question got us here at Looper wondering: Out of all of Osbourne's Hollywood cameos and appearances, is there one that stands out above the rest? And the answer is an unequivocal, Adam Sandler-related yes. Released in 1999, those who saw the Sandler flick featuring Osbourne will no doubt remember the cameo we are talking about fondly, as it's a performance that lives on in Ozzy infamy.
Ozzy's appearance in Little Nicky is the rocker's best cameo
Looking back on Ozzy Osbourne's career in Hollywood, it's hard to not love his "Little Nicky" appearance more than anything else he's done. He's only on the screen for a short time, but he still manages to steal the show. "Ozzy is the best actor in the movie Little Nicky," wrote Twitter user @leroyjekins1900, while @JeremyGray402 said, "Best movie ending ever: Little Nicky, when the light of God was Ozzy to kill the bat." Fellow user @mur_phy tweeted: "Ozzy's cameo in Little Nicky lives in my head rent free."
Throughout his storied career, Osbourne has played more fantasy and fictional characters than most people even know. However, the rocker playing himself in an Adam Sandler flop is still what resonates with people most. "For some reason his cameo in Little Nicky is always the first thing I remember when someone mentions @OzzyOsbourne," said @dartaegnan.
Osbourne announced in a statement that he was stepping away from touring due to complications related to a spinal injury he suffered in 2019. Osbourne's last Hollywood role came in 2020, when he voiced the character King Trash in "Trolls World Tour." Prior to that, he gave his distinctive voice and star status to projects like "Sherlock Gnomes," "The 7D," and the 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot.
The rock icon ultimately hopes to keep entertaining and performing music in some way, either through a residency or localized concert run of some sort. "After three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak," Osbourne said. "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."