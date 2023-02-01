An Adam Sandler Flop Gave Us Ozzy Osbourne's Best Cameo As Himself

Looking back on Ozzy Osbourne's career in Hollywood, it's hard to not love his "Little Nicky" appearance more than anything else he's done. He's only on the screen for a short time, but he still manages to steal the show. "Ozzy is the best actor in the movie Little Nicky," wrote Twitter user @leroyjekins1900, while @JeremyGray402 said, "Best movie ending ever: Little Nicky, when the light of God was Ozzy to kill the bat." Fellow user @mur_phy tweeted: "Ozzy's cameo in Little Nicky lives in my head rent free."

Throughout his storied career, Osbourne has played more fantasy and fictional characters than most people even know. However, the rocker playing himself in an Adam Sandler flop is still what resonates with people most. "For some reason his cameo in Little Nicky is always the first thing I remember when someone mentions @OzzyOsbourne," said @dartaegnan.

Osbourne announced in a statement that he was stepping away from touring due to complications related to a spinal injury he suffered in 2019. Osbourne's last Hollywood role came in 2020, when he voiced the character King Trash in "Trolls World Tour." Prior to that, he gave his distinctive voice and star status to projects like "Sherlock Gnomes," "The 7D," and the 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot.

The rock icon ultimately hopes to keep entertaining and performing music in some way, either through a residency or localized concert run of some sort. "After three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak," Osbourne said. "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."