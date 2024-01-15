Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3 Begins Filming With First BTS Photo From Jeremy Renner

Just over a year after he was hospitalized in critical condition following a scary snowplowing accident, "Avengers" star Jeremy Renner is back in production on his hit Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown. Authorities issued a statement shortly after the January 1, 2023 mishap that confirmed the "Hawkeye" actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and was in intensive care after surgery. Renner returned to work on January 10, 2024 to begin filming "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 3 and admitted he was feeling a bit apprehensive about his return to filming the series.

"Day one on set ... nervous today," Renner wrote in an Instagram post, which was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes photo of the actor from the production. "Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans."

It's understandable why Renner might feel nervous about his return to "Mayor of Kingstown," given the severity of his injuries and the long recovery process. Weeks after the 2023 accident, details emerged about how Renner was actually protecting his nephew by pushing him out of the path of the snowcat. Renner was using the 14,000-pound machine to clear a major accumulation of snow near his home by Reno, Nevada, when it began sliding toward his nephew, so he jumped from the vehicle to save him but was crushed in the process. As a result, Renner suffered 30 broken bones.