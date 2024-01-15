Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3 Begins Filming With First BTS Photo From Jeremy Renner
Just over a year after he was hospitalized in critical condition following a scary snowplowing accident, "Avengers" star Jeremy Renner is back in production on his hit Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown. Authorities issued a statement shortly after the January 1, 2023 mishap that confirmed the "Hawkeye" actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and was in intensive care after surgery. Renner returned to work on January 10, 2024 to begin filming "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 3 and admitted he was feeling a bit apprehensive about his return to filming the series.
"Day one on set ... nervous today," Renner wrote in an Instagram post, which was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes photo of the actor from the production. "Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans."
It's understandable why Renner might feel nervous about his return to "Mayor of Kingstown," given the severity of his injuries and the long recovery process. Weeks after the 2023 accident, details emerged about how Renner was actually protecting his nephew by pushing him out of the path of the snowcat. Renner was using the 14,000-pound machine to clear a major accumulation of snow near his home by Reno, Nevada, when it began sliding toward his nephew, so he jumped from the vehicle to save him but was crushed in the process. As a result, Renner suffered 30 broken bones.
Renner seems ready to be back at work
Created by "Yellowstone" architect Taylor Sheridan, "Mayor of Kingstown" — which kicked off with Season 1 in 2021 — follows the harrowing path of Jeremy Renner's character Mike McLusky. Dubbed "The Mayor" because of the power he wields in the industrial prison town of Kingstown, Michigan, McLusky acts as a mediator between law officers and gangs on both sides of the municipality's prisons.
On New Year's Eve, Renner reflected on the past year in an interview with CNN, briefly focusing on his return to the series following his near-fatal accident. "It's been a really wonderful, wonderfully busy year, and I think I'm ready," Renner told the outlet. "I think I'm strong enough. We'll see. I mean, I literally go back in a week. But I'll be doing my best, trying my hardest." "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 3 got an exciting update in November when word surfaced that the show would be resuming production following the SAG-AFTRA strike. Unfortunately, the announcement was accompanied by news that Dianne Wiest, who previously played Mike McLusky's mother Miriam, would not be back for Season 3.
In addition to returning to "Mayor of Kingstown," Renner is celebrating the release of his forthcoming album "Love and Titanium," which serves as a musical reflection on his snowplow accident. Renner told CNN that creating music has always been a cathartic and healing process even before the accident, but this album has more of a special meaning. "This is more of a narrative of the life and death and recovery of all last year, so it's more of a journal entry," he said.
The premiere date for "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 3 is yet to be announced.