John Cena's Nude Oscars 2024 Moment Had To Follow Two Specific & Explicit Rules

John Cena bared it all during a moment from the 2024 Oscars we'll never forget – and according to people behind the scenes, it was a complicated sequence to pull off.

In an interview with Variety that delved into some of the secrets of this year's Oscars telecast, producer Molly McNearney (who also happens to be host Jimmy Kimmel's wife and an executive producer on the show) and Disney executive Rob Mills revealed that John Cena's revealing presentation for best costume design had two very simple rules set by the FCC (the Federal Communications Commission) and S&P (standards and practices).

"There was a lot of reticence of not just a fine from the FCC, but potential complaints," Mills told the outlet before explaining the rules behind Cena's bit. "A bulge cannot be showing, and you can't show crack. It was also, 'What happens if he drops that card?' So, we made sure that, for all intents and purposes, he looked like a Ken doll up front. His crack was covered in the back and then the envelope was Velcro-ed on there so it wouldn't fall. But beyond that, he was naked."