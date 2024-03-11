What John Cena Really Wore During His Oscars Appearance Is Weirder Than Nudity

In a callback to the streaker incident at the 1974 Oscars, John Cena was seemingly naked at the 96th Academy Awards, using an envelope to hide his genitals as he "reluctantly" shuffled across the stage to the mic. The stunt was met with praise on social media and serves as not only one of the most memorable moments from the night but also one of the most jaw-dropping Oscars moments of all time.

It turns out, however, that Cena wasn't actually naked — as shown in a couple of backstage photos shared by People, he was sporting a skin-colored piece of cloth both in front and behind to conceal his most intimate areas should anything go awry. The irony of his presenting the winner in the best costume design category wasn't lost on him, with Cena remarking, "Costumes ... they are so important, maybe the most important thing there is."