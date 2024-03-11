What John Cena Really Wore During His Oscars Appearance Is Weirder Than Nudity
In a callback to the streaker incident at the 1974 Oscars, John Cena was seemingly naked at the 96th Academy Awards, using an envelope to hide his genitals as he "reluctantly" shuffled across the stage to the mic. The stunt was met with praise on social media and serves as not only one of the most memorable moments from the night but also one of the most jaw-dropping Oscars moments of all time.
It turns out, however, that Cena wasn't actually naked — as shown in a couple of backstage photos shared by People, he was sporting a skin-colored piece of cloth both in front and behind to conceal his most intimate areas should anything go awry. The irony of his presenting the winner in the best costume design category wasn't lost on him, with Cena remarking, "Costumes ... they are so important, maybe the most important thing there is."
How John Cena suited up at the Oscars
While audiences at home were treated to a 20-second video showcasing the nominees for best costume design, those at the Oscars got to see a team of people rush onstage and quickly dress John Cena into something more appropriate for the formal event. Even host Jimmy Kimmel knelt down to lend a hand, seen tying a tassel around the "Suicide Squad" actor's waist just in time for him to announce the winner.
What you didn't see on TV: John Cena's quick change. pic.twitter.com/h9tXdZXd1g
— Vulture (@vulture) March 11, 2024
Many on social media were quick to praise the team for helping Cena out. "The crew deserves a special award," shared X, formerly known as Twitter, user @Bryanauthor62. "Imagine helping dress him for this quick change being your job," expressed @palpabletamago. "I love show biz." This isn't the only "risqué" stunt the actor has pulled recently — Cena just started an OnlyFans account (but it's not what you think).