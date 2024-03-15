Henry Cavill Cast As Marvel's Cyclops In X-Men Fan Art You Can't Unsee
If there's one name fans want added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's the one who didn't get used enough as the Man of Steel. Henry Cavill is already lined up with exciting movies that help you move on from Superman, including Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare." Regarding dream picks in the MCU, fans have pegged him as X-Men's Beast in MCU fan art, or maybe even make for an awesome Hyperion as a nod to his shift as Superman. One role that many have their eyes on for Cavill is the leader of the X-Men and repeat eradicator of eyeglasses, Cyclops, which top-tier artist @Spdrmnkyxxiii has brought to life on Instagram in a blistering red flare and the broken specs to match.
Adding to their incredible portfolio of "What if...?" artwork wonders, Spdrmnkyxxiii's take on Cavill as Scott does echo his previous part as a superhero with fiery eyes. "I really hope they have cast him as Cyclops. From laser shooting Superman to laser shooting Scott Summers would be poetic in its own manner," they wrote. "Plus an easy one up by the MCU to the DC universe by taking their main lead and using him better in the launch of the X-Men MCU universe."
With that said, though, there's one character in the dense Marvel universe Cavill has had his eye on for some time — Brian Braddock, aka Captain Britain.
Henry Cavill thinks Captain Britain would be loads of fun
Captain Britain is one character whom fans believe would be perfect for Henry Cavill. Created in 1976, Brian Braddock was bestowed with ancient magical powers by the wizard Merlin (yep, that one) and his daughter, Roma. Similar to how Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam Willson (Anthony Mackie) are bathed in the stars and stripes for their captaincy, Braddock bares the Union Jack. Possessing super strength, speed, and durability, Braddock also can fly and has even been in possession of the real Excalibur in the past.
For Cavill, it's a character that wasn't on his radar until the fans forced it there. When asked if he'd ever take a spot in the MCU, there were some stipulations, but Braddock was undoubtedly on the list. "I'm never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone's doing such an amazing job," Cavill told The Hollywood Reporter. "However, I have the internet, and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain, and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There's something fun about that, and I do love being British."
Who knows? Cavill could be Captain Britain in the future, possibly appearing on the left of Sam Wilson, if only out of habit for flying on the wrong side of the road.