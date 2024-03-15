Henry Cavill Cast As Marvel's Cyclops In X-Men Fan Art You Can't Unsee

Captain Britain is one character whom fans believe would be perfect for Henry Cavill. Created in 1976, Brian Braddock was bestowed with ancient magical powers by the wizard Merlin (yep, that one) and his daughter, Roma. Similar to how Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam Willson (Anthony Mackie) are bathed in the stars and stripes for their captaincy, Braddock bares the Union Jack. Possessing super strength, speed, and durability, Braddock also can fly and has even been in possession of the real Excalibur in the past.

For Cavill, it's a character that wasn't on his radar until the fans forced it there. When asked if he'd ever take a spot in the MCU, there were some stipulations, but Braddock was undoubtedly on the list. "I'm never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone's doing such an amazing job," Cavill told The Hollywood Reporter. "However, I have the internet, and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain, and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There's something fun about that, and I do love being British."

Who knows? Cavill could be Captain Britain in the future, possibly appearing on the left of Sam Wilson, if only out of habit for flying on the wrong side of the road.