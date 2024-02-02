5 Exciting Henry Cavill Movies To Help You Move On From Superman

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Whoever it is, it isn't Henry Cavill anymore. Like it or not, the comic book movie world has moved so far on from the last Superman, we'll have even seen two Supergirls in the space of two years. We get it. It still hurts that we missed out on his iteration of Kal-El getting his true moment in the sun, but now really is the time to move on. Henry Cavill certainly is. Free of any further mustache scandals or cameos that tease to nothing (that brief "Black Adam" appearance still stings), he can now let loose a bit in his acting roles and maybe even play against the character type he's spent so long with.

We've seen glimpses of it outside the DCEU with his brilliant turns in "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" as well as in "Enola Holmes" as the renowned detective Sherlock. Now the future is looking bright for Cavill, who appears to be not only poking fun at himself in the likes of "Argylle" but potentially reviving franchises that don't come with nearly the same baggage as the superhero he battled with for so long. So worry not, dear Cavill-lytes. He might not be getting back in the red and blue outfit, but there are plenty of other projects on the horizon that, quite frankly, look pretty super, man.