Henry Cavill Cast As X-Men's Beast In Super MCU Fanart
"The Marvels" comes with numerous revelations and story additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with one of the biggest coming during the feature's post-credits scene. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) wakes up in an alternate universe and encounters two major heroes. First and foremost is Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), who isn't her mother in this universe but rather the hero known as Binary. Then there's the big, blue X-Men staple, Beast, as portrayed by the actor who famously brings him to life in 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" franchise, Kelsey Grammer.
While this implies Grammer will be the one behind Beast going forward in the MCU, with the power of the Multiverse, he doesn't have to be the only one. Another actor could easily step into the MCU as an alternate Beast alongside Grammer. One excellent choice to portray Dr. Hank McCoy at the movies is Henry Cavill, as proven by artist @spdrmnkyxxiii over on Instagram. They put together an impressive piece of artwork featuring the "Witcher" alum in Beast's signature lab coat and glasses, along with his blue and fuzzy complexion.
Cavill is undoubtedly a strong choice to play Beast in the MCU, but would he be up for the part?
Though he'd make a great Beast, Cavill has another Marvel role in mind
At this point, Henry Cavill is synonymous with DC. He famously played Superman in the now-defunct DCEU, last donning the red and blue in 2022's "Black Adam." Despite this, fans online have pitched the idea of Cavill taking on an MCU role for years. Based on the artwork by @spdrmnkyxxiii, Beast is a good choice for him, but it doesn't seem he'd want to take it on. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, Cavill shared that if he were to join the MCU, he'd want to do so as a unique character. "I'm never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone's doing such an amazing job," he said.
Continuing, he explained that he's seen the fan castings of him as Brian Braddock, aka Captain Britain, and he's all for it. "I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that," he told the publication, equating his vision for Captain Britain as similar to the MCU's take on Captain America (Chris Evans). He'd like to tackle a more contemporary version of the character, and it's hard to argue that the seasoned action star and Saint Helier, Jersey-born actor wouldn't excel in the role.
With the Multiverse Saga still expanding in all directions, and Cavill's tenure as Superman officially over, one can only hope he'll get a chance to shine in the MCU eventually. That said, it could butt heads with Cavill's plans to help bring Warhammer 40K to the big screen for the first time.