Henry Cavill Cast As X-Men's Beast In Super MCU Fanart

"The Marvels" comes with numerous revelations and story additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with one of the biggest coming during the feature's post-credits scene. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) wakes up in an alternate universe and encounters two major heroes. First and foremost is Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), who isn't her mother in this universe but rather the hero known as Binary. Then there's the big, blue X-Men staple, Beast, as portrayed by the actor who famously brings him to life in 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" franchise, Kelsey Grammer.

While this implies Grammer will be the one behind Beast going forward in the MCU, with the power of the Multiverse, he doesn't have to be the only one. Another actor could easily step into the MCU as an alternate Beast alongside Grammer. One excellent choice to portray Dr. Hank McCoy at the movies is Henry Cavill, as proven by artist @spdrmnkyxxiii over on Instagram. They put together an impressive piece of artwork featuring the "Witcher" alum in Beast's signature lab coat and glasses, along with his blue and fuzzy complexion.

Cavill is undoubtedly a strong choice to play Beast in the MCU, but would he be up for the part?