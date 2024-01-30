The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer Unites Henry Cavill & Alan Ritchson As Nazi-Fighting Spies

Director Guy Ritchie is letting slip the dogs of war in the trailer for "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare."

Based on Damien Lewis' novel, "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill's Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops," the film stars Henry Cavill and follows members of the Special Operations Executive, a group which Winston Churchill founded during WWII. To change the course of the war, this band of soldiers must use unconventional methods of sabotage behind German and Italian lines and aid resistance fighters in a handful of do-or-die missions.

Cavill teased the trailer on his press tour for "Argylle" on Instagram, promising "more bearded and twirly wirly mustachioed antics," which seems apt here! Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer ("Top Gun: Maverick"), the film marks the second effort between Cavill and Ritchie after their (massively underappreciated) adaptation of "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." The clandestine caper also stars Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson — setting Ritchie's film up to possibly be 2024's most entertaining ensemble film.