The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer Unites Henry Cavill & Alan Ritchson As Nazi-Fighting Spies
Director Guy Ritchie is letting slip the dogs of war in the trailer for "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare."
Based on Damien Lewis' novel, "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill's Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops," the film stars Henry Cavill and follows members of the Special Operations Executive, a group which Winston Churchill founded during WWII. To change the course of the war, this band of soldiers must use unconventional methods of sabotage behind German and Italian lines and aid resistance fighters in a handful of do-or-die missions.
Cavill teased the trailer on his press tour for "Argylle" on Instagram, promising "more bearded and twirly wirly mustachioed antics," which seems apt here! Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer ("Top Gun: Maverick"), the film marks the second effort between Cavill and Ritchie after their (massively underappreciated) adaptation of "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." The clandestine caper also stars Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson — setting Ritchie's film up to possibly be 2024's most entertaining ensemble film.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare sound like a top-class group
Cavill has been vocal about the film's development on social media and praised the hugely impressive cast. In April 2023, he took to Instagram to commemorate the film's final day of shooting, penning a goodbye to "Reacher" hero: "Alan Ritchson, the man mountain, with a heart of gold and a wisdom and talent that can sweep you off your feet." His co-star was quick to reciprocate his respect for the titular team's leader both on and off screen, saying, "For anyone that doesn't have the good fortune of working with a #1 on the call sheet like Cavill, let me just say, none of the accolades he mentioned matter in the least if he is not willing to lead by example." Ritchson promised, "When this film is a hit, it will have everything to do with our man at the top."
"The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" marks another visit for Ritchie to the action-packed arena. Besides "U.N.C.L.E." (which also starred Cavill), Ritchie has had a good run of fire-powered fun over the past few years with the likes of "Wrath of Man" starring Jason Statham and his impressive war drama "The Covenant" starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim.
We'll see how these top-notch action stars handle things when "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" arrives in theatres on April 19.