What Star Trek's Kurn Looks Like In Real LIfe

As some of the prickliest personalities in the "Star Trek" universe, Klingons rarely get a chance to show their more vulnerable side. But as the brother of USS Enterprise-D security chief Worf (Michael Dorn) on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Kurn served as a reminder that humans don't have monopolies on family, loyalty, and connection.

The role was brought to life by seasoned character actor Tony Todd, whose numerous other portrayals include roles on shows like "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," "Andromeda," "Charmed," and "24." Like many supporting "Star Trek" actors, Todd has played several other roles in the franchise. He showed up as a Hirogen in "Star Trek: Voyager," played a grown-up Jake Sisko on "Deep Space Nine," portrayed an ensign in the computer video game "Star Trek: Elite Force II," and appeared in the MMORPG "Star Trek Online" as Rodek, Kurn's reprogrammed identity.

In a franchise full of memorable Klingons like Gowron, B'Elanna Torres, and the cloned Kahless, Todd's performance as Kurn has earned raves from fans. To many, he epitomizes what it means to be Klingon from his mannerisms to the way he carries himself.

And like most actors to take on the ridge prosthetics, from Christopher Lloyd's Commander Kruge to forgotten villain Maltz (John Larroquette), Todd looks completely different from his Klingon counterpart in real life. Although he bears the height and build of a warrior at 6 feet 5 inches tall, Todd's real-world charisma couldn't be further from Kurn's briny persona.