The Star Trek Villain You Likely Don't Remember Night Court's John Larroquette Played
"Star Trek" has had its share of memorable guest stars and character actors over the years. But thanks to some excellent prosthetics, there's one TV star appearance as a Klingon that even some of the most devoted of Trekkies might have missed. Fortunately, the actor himself reminded the world of his Klingon warrior days in a recent reprisal of the role.
In a call back to his appearance in the 1984 film "Star Trek III: The Search For Spock," "Night Court" star John Larroquette appeared in full Klingon regalia for the sitcom's 2024 episode "Wrath of Comic-Con." In the episode, Larroquette's assistant D.A. Dan Fielding cosplays as a Klingon while attending Comic-Con, at one point saying the look feels familiar and at another introducing himself as "Maltz." Both the appearance and name are a reference to Larroquette's "Star Trek" character, Maltz.
Appearing in "The Search for Spock," Maltz is a Klingon officer serving under Commander Kruge (played by Christopher Lloyd). In the film, the Klingon crew is thwarted in their efforts to obtain the Federation's Genesis device. The only remaining survivor of his crew, Maltz is ultimately taken into Federation custody at the end of the film.
John Larroquette loved playing Maltz
Despite the lengthy makeup application process, Larroquette would later say he truly enjoyed his time spent decked out in Klingon ridges and full warrior's regalia. In an interview with Starlog Magazine (via Memory Alpha), Larroquette said he would be eager to wear those ridges again if the opportunity arose, calling the role "fun, a lot of fun." Larroquette continued, "I just kept telling [...] [Kirk actor] Bill Shatner–since I was the last surviving Klingon, I smell spin-off." Jokingly, he added, "I could take this to a series. Maltz starts off and he has a little hot dog stand on Yakka III out there in the Doofus Galaxy." The Emmy Award-winning actor went on to claim that after the film's ending left Maltz stuck in a Federation prison, the Klingon's plight led to "Free Maltz" campaign led by a group of New Zealand Trekkies calling themselves the "Klingon Occupation Force."
According to Larroquette, no one had to twist his arm to get him on the Klingon bridge crew. As the actor told Starlog, "I was just called and asked. And I ran." The "Night Court" star added, "I guess the idea of playing a Klingon was real fascinating to me." To help prepare for the role, he read lines with Leonard Nimoy, who Larroquette said "knows that form inside and out, obviously, and since I had never played a Klingon before, it was sort of like, 'No, this is how Klingons talk.'" Larroquette's latest appearance as Maltz opens up the possibility that fans will get to see a second reprisal on "Star Trek: Lower Decks" or "Strange New Worlds."