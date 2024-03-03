The Star Trek Villain You Likely Don't Remember Night Court's John Larroquette Played

"Star Trek" has had its share of memorable guest stars and character actors over the years. But thanks to some excellent prosthetics, there's one TV star appearance as a Klingon that even some of the most devoted of Trekkies might have missed. Fortunately, the actor himself reminded the world of his Klingon warrior days in a recent reprisal of the role.

In a call back to his appearance in the 1984 film "Star Trek III: The Search For Spock," "Night Court" star John Larroquette appeared in full Klingon regalia for the sitcom's 2024 episode "Wrath of Comic-Con." In the episode, Larroquette's assistant D.A. Dan Fielding cosplays as a Klingon while attending Comic-Con, at one point saying the look feels familiar and at another introducing himself as "Maltz." Both the appearance and name are a reference to Larroquette's "Star Trek" character, Maltz.

Appearing in "The Search for Spock," Maltz is a Klingon officer serving under Commander Kruge (played by Christopher Lloyd). In the film, the Klingon crew is thwarted in their efforts to obtain the Federation's Genesis device. The only remaining survivor of his crew, Maltz is ultimately taken into Federation custody at the end of the film.