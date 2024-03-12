The Real Reason Behind Al Pacino's Bizarre Oscars 2024 Presentation
The 2024 Oscars had many moments we'll never forget. Chief among them was Al Pacino seemingly making a mess of the biggest award of the night. Instead of reading off all the nominees for best pictures before announcing the winner, Pacino gave a few words before immediately opening the envelope to reveal that "Oppenheimer" had won. It appeared to be a major flub, but now, it's been revealed that the actor's rushed reading was all according to plan.
Producer Molly McNearney spoke with Variety about the Oscar ceremony's notable highlights, including Pacino's big moment. She clarified that the team figured the show would run long, so they wanted Pacino to get straight to it. She explained, "By the time you get to the end of the show, you've seen all 10 best picture clip packages. People just want to hear who wins, and they're pretty ready for the show to be over. At least that's what we anticipated." She apologized in case the decision came off as confusing, which appears to be the case.
Granted, it didn't help matters that Pacino announced the winner somewhat strangely. Instead of definitively declaring who the winner was, he merely said, "And my eyes see 'Oppenheimer.'" That specific wording seems to have been 100% Pacino, as McNearney concluded, "Listen, that's the excitement of live television. You never know [what] you're going to get exactly!"
Al Pacino provided his own statement on his big Oscars moment
Al Pacino released a statement on the matter, which was also published by Variety. He reiterated how it was an intentional decision: "I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony."
The actor went on to explain that he understands why people may have been more upset than confused about the matter. While all of the best picture nominees were highlighted throughout the ceremony, the final award presentation is an opportunity to praise them one last time. The whole ceremony is about honoring cinema, so why not draw attention to the best films of the previous year? Pacino admitted, "I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one's life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful ... I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it's why I felt it necessary to make this statement."
Even Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Pacino's presentation. After the show, he spoke with "Live with Kelly and Mark" to say, "Everyone in America knows the rhythm of how it's supposed to go ... down to the 'And the Oscar goes to...' But not Al Pacino! God bless him." If nothing else, Pacino's presentation overshadowed other big moments, like John Cena being naked at the 2024 Oscars, which is a feat in and of itself.