The Real Reason Behind Al Pacino's Bizarre Oscars 2024 Presentation

The 2024 Oscars had many moments we'll never forget. Chief among them was Al Pacino seemingly making a mess of the biggest award of the night. Instead of reading off all the nominees for best pictures before announcing the winner, Pacino gave a few words before immediately opening the envelope to reveal that "Oppenheimer" had won. It appeared to be a major flub, but now, it's been revealed that the actor's rushed reading was all according to plan.

Producer Molly McNearney spoke with Variety about the Oscar ceremony's notable highlights, including Pacino's big moment. She clarified that the team figured the show would run long, so they wanted Pacino to get straight to it. She explained, "By the time you get to the end of the show, you've seen all 10 best picture clip packages. People just want to hear who wins, and they're pretty ready for the show to be over. At least that's what we anticipated." She apologized in case the decision came off as confusing, which appears to be the case.

Granted, it didn't help matters that Pacino announced the winner somewhat strangely. Instead of definitively declaring who the winner was, he merely said, "And my eyes see 'Oppenheimer.'" That specific wording seems to have been 100% Pacino, as McNearney concluded, "Listen, that's the excitement of live television. You never know [what] you're going to get exactly!"