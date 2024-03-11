Al Pacino's Awkward 2024 Oscars Flub Made A Mess Of The Night's Biggest Award

Oscar night just wouldn't be complete without some bizarre, strange, or outright embarrassing moments to keep everyone talking the next day. The 96th Academy Awards ceremony provided exceptional moments like Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance revealing a secret Ken, but the event also had its share of awkward beats, including Jimmy Kimmel's cringeworthy Robert Downey Jr. joke. However, the most incredulous moment may have come toward the very end of the night when Al Pacino came on stage to recite the Best Picture nominees and just ... didn't do that.

It's customary for the presenter to read off all of the nominees, celebrating the best films of 2023, before revealing the winner. It's the final award of the night, so it's expected to build some suspense into the proceedings. Instead, Pacino went straight for the gusto by stating, "Uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes ..." He followed this by simply saying, "My eyes see 'Oppenheimer.'" There was a palpable sense in the air that the crowd didn't know what to make of what he had just said because they didn't immediately applaud, perhaps thinking he was about to mention all of the nominees. Things pick up when he begins reading the producers' names, clearly indicating that "Oppenheimer" had won.

It was a huge moment for the "Oppenheimer" team, but many people online were focused on Pacino's odd handling of the presentation. On X (formerly known as Twitter), @SpencerAlthouse wrote, "I'm obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture. couldn't have been more chaotic or confusing lol."