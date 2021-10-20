The Emma Roberts Rom-Com Flop Defying Odds And Getting A Second Chance On Netflix

While prestige romance movies like "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" and "Moonlight" have captivated audiences, romantic comedies are at their best when they're cheesy and unbelievable. Even if they're not technically great movies, genre lovers are happy to suspend their disbelief and root for the couple at the heart of the story.

With the help of streaming services, rom-coms otherwise doomed to the graveyard of reruns on cable networks can find unexpected success. For example, "Something Borrowed" received negative reviews and was dubbed "forgettable" until it was recently added to Netflix, and got a second chance with audiences who were happy to embrace the cliché love story.

The same is happening with "Little Italy," a Canadian-American rom-com starring Emma Roberts that holds just 13% on Rotten Tomatoes. When the film's trailer was released, social media users initially thought it was a joke and relentlessly mocked the dated concept. The negativity continued in reviews that begged the question: was this released in 2018 or 2008? However, with a new home on Netflix, the film is unexpectedly gaining traction.