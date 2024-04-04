Invincible's Season 2 Part 2's Cheeky DC Superhero Cameo Explained
Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 8, "I Thought You Were Stronger"
Marvel's Spider-Man was rumored to have a cameo even before the epic first half of "Invincible" Season 2 was released, and finally, we've found out if it was true. In Season 2, Episode 8, "I Thought You Were Stronger," the original voice actor behind "The Spectacular Spider-Man," Josh Keaton, plays a web-slinger of sorts, just not the actual web-head that Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) briefly crosses paths with in the comics. We can't have everything, right?
That being said, one cameo that did drop in the same episode was the Dark Knight himself, Batman. Well, as much as Amazon could legally show of him, that is.
During his to-ing and fro-ing between dimensions at the hands of Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), Invincible takes a time out on a rooftop to talk to what appears to be another costumed crime fighter. More hiding out of frame than in the shadows, the character doesn't speak, but Mark's query tells us all we need to know. Trying to wrap his head around the stranger's superhero schtick, Mark asks, "No, I mean, you're a man who dresses like a bat, and your name is ... well, I mean, like, don't you think that's kind of lazy?" It's a great little gag that works especially well for fans of the original "Invincible" comic series, given that it plays out almost exactly like it does in the Image Comics series. In hindsight, though, there was an even more out there cameo opportunity that would've surprised both new and old fans... and been absolutely diabolical.
Could a cameo from The Boys outdo Batman on Invincible?
Brief as it is, Mark Grayson's meeting with Gotham's protector is a shot-for-shot remake of the very same encounter from "Invincible" #33, carefully placed cape and all. As great as it was to see, though, considering that Amazon Prime Video is home to this iteration of "Invincible," wouldn't it have been cool to see Mark mix things up and see him cross paths with characters from "The Boys" instead?
We don't like to look a geeky gift horse in the mouth, but given that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are executive producers of both "The Boys" and "Invincible," seeing Mark bump into Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) or have a scuffle with Homelander (Antony Starr) even for a few minutes would've been awesome and lined up perfectly with both shows. Neither universe is afraid to get its knuckles bloody, and it's a dream crossover that even "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman has talked about. "The Boys" producers have admitted that Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) would beat Homelander - but could Invincible?
It's a question that could have been answered in this very episode, but Batman swooped in for a cameo instead. Maybe with future seasons of "Invincible" on the way, Mark will fall into Homelander's dimension, and we'll finally see who the victor would be. We hate to say it, but right now our money is on the blonde guy with a weird milk addiction.