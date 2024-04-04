Invincible's Season 2 Part 2's Cheeky DC Superhero Cameo Explained

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 8, "I Thought You Were Stronger"

Marvel's Spider-Man was rumored to have a cameo even before the epic first half of "Invincible" Season 2 was released, and finally, we've found out if it was true. In Season 2, Episode 8, "I Thought You Were Stronger," the original voice actor behind "The Spectacular Spider-Man," Josh Keaton, plays a web-slinger of sorts, just not the actual web-head that Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) briefly crosses paths with in the comics. We can't have everything, right?

That being said, one cameo that did drop in the same episode was the Dark Knight himself, Batman. Well, as much as Amazon could legally show of him, that is.

During his to-ing and fro-ing between dimensions at the hands of Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), Invincible takes a time out on a rooftop to talk to what appears to be another costumed crime fighter. More hiding out of frame than in the shadows, the character doesn't speak, but Mark's query tells us all we need to know. Trying to wrap his head around the stranger's superhero schtick, Mark asks, "No, I mean, you're a man who dresses like a bat, and your name is ... well, I mean, like, don't you think that's kind of lazy?" It's a great little gag that works especially well for fans of the original "Invincible" comic series, given that it plays out almost exactly like it does in the Image Comics series. In hindsight, though, there was an even more out there cameo opportunity that would've surprised both new and old fans... and been absolutely diabolical.