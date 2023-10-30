Invincible Season 2 Review: A Striking, Brutal, And Emotionally Compelling Return To Form

It's safe to say that the success of superhero movies and TV shows began to fade in the last couple of years (with a few exceptions). First and foremost, this coincided with a significant drop in quality with some of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC titles that have been received more poorly by both fans and critics. Films like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," and "The Flash" crumbled critically and commercially — or, at the very least, underdelivered. On the small screen, Marvel's "Secret Invasion" flopped so hard this year that the studio decided to completely change its approach and lean into a more traditional storytelling model of television.

In light of all this, the return of Robert Kirkman's beloved animation superhero spectacle, "Invincible," is even more astounding. Season 2 continues the story of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) with the uncompromising boldness it started with and takes the series to new heights, expanding its universe without dropping the focus on the razor-sharp character drama.

After Season 1's devastating finale, the plot picks up a month later with Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) missing in action and Mark trying everything possible to prove to the world (and himself) that he's unlike his dad. However, he's struggling to process the emotional trauma the ruthless battle (and its unfortunate victims) with his father left in him. (But before we get to that, Kirkman pulls a mean narrative trick on us at the start, which I'll leave everyone to discover on their own). He's nailing villains, helping the police, saving innocent citizens — and doing it to a beautifully fitting Radiohead needle drop — to reconcile his conscience after the tragedy that went down. Trying to be the hero people can count on again. Although it takes some convincing, Cecil (Walton Goggins) eventually allows Mark to work for him afresh, only if he's ready to take orders and never disobey.

In the meantime, newcomer scientist Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown's welcome addition to the cast) breaks the Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson) out of prison with his ability to open portals between dimensions. Admittedly, he's a pacifist, only using his powers for good and to help people. But Levy is faced with a specific problem solely the brothers' scientific knowledge can help him crack, and he's willing to take the risks of working with them. In exchange, he promises to transport them into an alternate universe of their choosing. Naturally, things don't go according to plan, and we witness the birth of a brand new villain with the knowledge of dozens of other universes.