Marvel's Spider-Man Rumored To Have A Cameo In Invincible Season 2 - Yes, Really

Despite "Invincible" hailing from Image Comics, he made the leap to Marvel in "Marvel Team-Up" Vol. 3 #14. In the issue, Spider-Man fights Doc Ock in an alley when Invincible enters the picture. He's come from another dimension and needs to get back but doesn't mind helping Spidey with any villains he's facing while he's there. The two quickly become friends, and there's sufficient evidence this storyline (or at least pieces of it) could factor into "Invincible" Season 2.

In addition to Josh Keaton being confirmed on the cast list, Twitter user @TheDoctorX11 shared two images of a preview clip from "Invincible" of what looks like the cover page of "Marvel Team-Up" Vol. 3 #14 on Mark Grayson's phone. It could simply be an Easter egg, but it's important to remember that Invincible antagonist Angstrom Levy, to be voiced by Sterling K. Brown, will play into Season 2. He's a super genius with the power to leap across dimensions, so it's safe to say the multiverse will factor into these episodes to some degree.

This appears to set the stage for a crossover, assuming they could work out all of the rights surrounding Spider-Man. Even if it's just a brief moment in one episode, fans would likely lose their minds at Invincible and Spider-Man meeting up in animation.