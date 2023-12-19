The Boys Producers Admit Omni-Man Would Beat Homelander - But Could Invincible?

In their respective universes, Omni-Man and Homelander are considered two of the most powerful heroes in existence. Omni-Man's Viltrumite heritage, near-invulnerability, and desire for conquest make him a difficult defeat. Meanwhile, Homelander's Superman-like powers and unpredictability mean stopping him is no small feat. In a hypothetical fight between the dark characters, "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman shared that when he spoke with the creative team behind the "The Boys" live-action series, they agreed on who would end up on top. But, when it comes to Invincible taking on Homelander, it's a different story.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Invincible," the comic book's co-creators, Kirkman, Corey Walker, and Ryan Ottley, shared their thoughts on several match-ups featuring characters in their universe against other powerful fictional heroes. Fielding hypotheticals about Invincible versus Marvel's Hulk and All-Might from "My Hero Academia," Kirkman also revealed an interesting conversation he had with "The Boys" co-creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, saying they admitted who would come out on top between Homelander and Omni-Man: "I've actually talked to Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg about this, and they have conceded that Homelander is significantly less powerful than Omni-Man and that Omni-Man would trash Homelander easily."

However, the answer is much more complicated with Invincible himself versus Homelander. As Kirkman said, it depends on when Mark Grayson would fight the leader of The Seven as to whether he would come out victorious.