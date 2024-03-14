Why Robert Pattinson's Dune Movie Died

Denis Villeneuve has done what no other filmmaker has been able to and turned Frank Herbert's "Dune" into a duology of successful big-budget movies. That's not for lack of trying, though. Since David Lynch's 1984 film bombed at the box office, there have been several plans for bizarre "Dune" movies that were never made for one reason or another, most notably Alejandro Jodorowsky's failed attempt.

A much more recent but lesser-known pre-Villeneuve effort is that of Paramount Pictures, for which Robert Pattinson was tapped to play the role of Paul Atreides. The studio had big plans to turn the books into a film franchise but shuffled its feet for years before ultimately losing the rights in 2011. According to rights holder Richard P. Rubinstein, the decision partially came down to money.

Should it have proceeded more smoothly, Paramount Pictures' "Dune" might have been directed by Pierre Morel ("Taken") and designed by art director Kevin Jenkins ("Jurassic World Dominion"). At various stages, its script was worked on by Josh Zetumer, who went on to write the 2014 "RoboCop" remake, and Chase Palmer, who later found success with the script for 2017's "It Chapter One."