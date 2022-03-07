Robert Pattinson Wouldn't Mind Joining These Blockbuster Film Franchises

Robert Pattinson has not done much work in blockbuster film franchises since he launched his career playing Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" and Edward Cullen in "The Twilight Saga." Following the end of "Twilight," Pattinson re-established himself as an actor by working with indie auteurs and up-and-coming talents like the Safdie brothers on 2017's "Good Time" and Robert Eggers for 2019's black-and-white, absurdist horror "The Lighthouse."

Over the last three years, though, Pattinson has waltzed his way back into the world of blockbuster movies, ascending to Hollywood royalty by working with Christopher Nolan on "Tenet" and taking on one of the comic book movie genre's most revered roles as Bruce Wayne in "The Batman." The 35-year-old actor can clearly draw a crowd; "The Batman," directed by Matt Reeves, grossed $128.5 million at the U.S. box office over its opening weekend. As of the time of writing, it's already the second-highest grossing movie of 2022, behind only "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (via Box Office Mojo).

Despite this recent foray back into the mainstream, Pattinson hasn't appeared in any sequel or follow-up whatsoever since the final "Twilight Saga" film. That's likely to change, given the tremendous success of "The Batman" thus far. But the actor has reportedly identified a few other franchises he might want in on moving forward, as well.