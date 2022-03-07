Robert Pattinson Wouldn't Mind Joining These Blockbuster Film Franchises
Robert Pattinson has not done much work in blockbuster film franchises since he launched his career playing Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" and Edward Cullen in "The Twilight Saga." Following the end of "Twilight," Pattinson re-established himself as an actor by working with indie auteurs and up-and-coming talents like the Safdie brothers on 2017's "Good Time" and Robert Eggers for 2019's black-and-white, absurdist horror "The Lighthouse."
Over the last three years, though, Pattinson has waltzed his way back into the world of blockbuster movies, ascending to Hollywood royalty by working with Christopher Nolan on "Tenet" and taking on one of the comic book movie genre's most revered roles as Bruce Wayne in "The Batman." The 35-year-old actor can clearly draw a crowd; "The Batman," directed by Matt Reeves, grossed $128.5 million at the U.S. box office over its opening weekend. As of the time of writing, it's already the second-highest grossing movie of 2022, behind only "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (via Box Office Mojo).
Despite this recent foray back into the mainstream, Pattinson hasn't appeared in any sequel or follow-up whatsoever since the final "Twilight Saga" film. That's likely to change, given the tremendous success of "The Batman" thus far. But the actor has reportedly identified a few other franchises he might want in on moving forward, as well.
Robert Pattinson said he's interested in joining the Sicario, Dune, and the Planet of the Apes franchises
Robert Pattinson recently told Variety that there are three film projects he has seen that had him interested in the idea of coming on for a future installment: 2015's "Sicario" and the sci-fi epic "Dune," both of which were directed by Denis Villeneuve, as well as the recent "Planet of the Apes" franchise, two installments of which were directed by Matt Reeves.
"I love those 'Apes' movies so much," Pattinson said. "I saw both of the 'Apes' movies in the cinema and I just thought what he could do with mo-cap was just so unbelievable. If [Matt Reeves] could do that with a monkey's face, then he can get a performance out of me as well."
Fortunately for Pattinson, all three of these series have sequels in development. It seems that future "Planet of the Apes" material will stick to the world and universe of the previous movies as Wes Ball, who has been tapped to direct the franchise's next chapter, told Discussing Film that while his movie is not strictly a fourth part to the trilogy, it will feel like a continuation of the previous three. Similarly, a planned third "Sicario" film is in development at Black Label Media with Benicio del Toro, and Villueneve is gearing up to start production on "Dune: Part 2" as soon as July 2022 (via Deadline and SlashFilm). Should Pattinson actually want to join "Dune: Part 2," perhaps there is room for him to take a shot at playing a villain in the extended Harkonnen family.