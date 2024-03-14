Ryan Reynolds' Dragon Ball Z Movie Teaser Has One Tiny Problem: It's Fake

Ryan Reynolds as the legendary anime character Goku in a live-action "Dragon Ball Z" movie is a pretty wild idea. That said, the combination of the versatility Reynolds shows in his many underrated movies and his "Deadpool" success has made it very clear that he can play just about any role. And, as a new AI-created "Dragon Ball Z" movie teaser proves, Reynolds would indeed fit the role of Goku surprisingly well.

Of course, the teaser is just as fake as those "Dragon Ball Z" Netflix movie posters you may have come across online, but it's still pretty intriguing. Advancing at a leisurely pace, the mock trailer introduces several surprisingly realistic versions of various "Dragon Ball" characters — and the "cast" is pretty impressive, too.

Apart from Reynolds as Goku, we see Luke Evans as Vegeta, Emilia Clarke as Bulma, Gemma Chan as Chi-Chi, "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Martin Klebba as Krillin, and Idris Elba as a particularly imposing version of Piccolo that eschews the character's green skin color and seems to draw some design elements from Elba's role as Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gohan is Timothée Chalamet, and Harry Styles is cast as Trunks. Meanwhile, the action star corner of the cast is occupied by Jackie Chan's Master Roshi, Jason Statham's Tien Shinhan, and Jason Momoa's Broly.