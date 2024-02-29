AI Creates A Barbenheimer Trailer Starring Margot Robbie - The Results Are Wild
If there's one cinematic event to define 2023, it's the simultaneous releases of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," known affectionately as Barbenheimer. It may have just been a simple case of counterprogramming, but it soon became something for everyone, with many people watching both as a double feature. With the power of AI, TikToker @curiousrefuge answers the question, "What would it be like if 'Barbenheimer' was a real movie in and of itself?"
@curiousrefuge
Here's a bonus cut of our new #Barbenheimer trailer. You can check out the full extended version over on YouTube. #barbiemovie #barbie #oppenheimer #movietrailer #AI #midjourney #trailer #margotrobbie #ryangosling #willfarrell #mattdamon
The fake trailer, which was uploaded in July 2023, sees Margot Robbie become Barbie, who's now a scientist trying to develop the power that could destroy the world. Ryan Gosling's Ken is also there, and he's just as much of a delightful himbo as he was in "Barbie," even eating some Uranium-235. There's even a scene featuring what appears to be an AI-generated likeness of Brad Pitt speaking with Barbie, which is weird because he wasn't in either movie.
It all culminates in a bright pink mushroom cloud because even at the end of the world, Barbie's going to be fabulous. In this trailer, Barbie has become death, the destroyer (and fashionista) of worlds.
A real Barbenheimer movie is in the works
From the comments on the TikTok post, it's clear plenty of people like the concept, with some even saying they want to see a real Barbenheimer movie. Those dreams will come to life because, in November 2023, it was announced Charles Band, known for directing low-budget fare like "Gingerdead Man vs. Evil Bong," is developing a legitimate "Barbenheimer" movie. It likely won't delve into how the patriarchy has degraded women or what it means to have a world-ending weapon put into the hands of the worst people possible. It'll probably be sheer lunacy, which might be what the world needs right now.
The film will see a doll venture from her peaceful toy land to the human world (much like in "Barbie") and, after seeing how dolls are treated, decides to nuke the humans (kind of like "Oppenheimer"). As with Band's other works, like "Bad CGI Gator," it'd be best not to take this project too seriously.
As of this writing, there's no release date for the real "Barbenheimer" movie. It probably won't star Margot Robbie or Cillian Murphy, but it should be a fun way to keep the Barbenheimer phenomenon going just a little bit longer.