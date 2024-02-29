AI Creates A Barbenheimer Trailer Starring Margot Robbie - The Results Are Wild

If there's one cinematic event to define 2023, it's the simultaneous releases of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," known affectionately as Barbenheimer. It may have just been a simple case of counterprogramming, but it soon became something for everyone, with many people watching both as a double feature. With the power of AI, TikToker @curiousrefuge answers the question, "What would it be like if 'Barbenheimer' was a real movie in and of itself?"

The fake trailer, which was uploaded in July 2023, sees Margot Robbie become Barbie, who's now a scientist trying to develop the power that could destroy the world. Ryan Gosling's Ken is also there, and he's just as much of a delightful himbo as he was in "Barbie," even eating some Uranium-235. There's even a scene featuring what appears to be an AI-generated likeness of Brad Pitt speaking with Barbie, which is weird because he wasn't in either movie.

It all culminates in a bright pink mushroom cloud because even at the end of the world, Barbie's going to be fabulous. In this trailer, Barbie has become death, the destroyer (and fashionista) of worlds.