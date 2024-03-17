Why John Wick's Ian McShane Refuses To Watch The Continental TV Series
"John Wick" actor Ian McShane has no interest in watching the spin-off series "The Continental." When "John Wick" debuted in 2014, no one knew that the Keanu Reeves vehicle would spawn a billion-dollar franchise. In the wake of the property's popularity, Lionsgate Television commissioned "The Continental: From the World of John Wick," a miniseries focusing on the iconic assassin hotel. Set in the '70s, the show highlights the exploits of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) as he rises through the ranks of The Continental's upper management. In the films, McShane plays a grizzled Winston.
Despite featuring the origins of his beloved character, McShane refuses to watch "The Continental," believing that it's nothing more than a cash grab. While appearing on BBC One's "The One Show" (via X, formerly known as Twitter), he candidly shared his thoughts on the miniseries. "Why would I see ['The Continental']? They never asked anybody about it, they just went and did it," the British actor explained. "They just went and did it without asking me and Keanu about it. We both went, 'I don't know, nobody asked us about it.'"
This isn't the first time McShane has called out the series. "It had nothing to do with our movies," he said to MovieWeb, adding that he believes Reeves and director Chad Stahelski haven't seen the show. "It's just a question of a TV company cashing in on the series and taking the option to [air?]. [...] I'm afraid their arrogance in getting the show out is beyond me so I wish them well."
The Continental is a lowlight for the John Wick franchise
Unlike the John Wick films, which are universally acclaimed, "The Continental" received a mixed reception upon release. The Peacock miniseries, which debuted in 2023, boasts a 63% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critic Alistair Ryder was notably disappointed with "The Continental" in Looper's review, criticizing the series for boasting too much exposition and drama in a franchise that's beloved for its high-octane action sequences.
Not bringing Keanu Reeves, McShane, or any of the key actors from "John Wick" for the television spin-off was certainly a choice. While the creative direction "The Continental" went in earned a lukewarm response, director Albert Hughes told The Hollywood Reporter that John Wick franchise steward Chad Stahelski gave him his blessing. "We did a Zoom and he was excited to talk and tell me [to] basically do what you need to do that inspires you," he said. "I was happy he said it because I don't think I would ever want to go into any man or woman's sandbox and duplicate what they do."
While McShane and Reeves weren't brought in for "The Continental," Winston and Wick can be seen in the "Ballerina" spin-off film. As for "The Continental," perhaps bringing the original Winston actor back could have led to a better project. The "John Wick" star is no stranger to television — McShane played a character in "American Horror Story" you likely forgot.