Why John Wick's Ian McShane Refuses To Watch The Continental TV Series

"John Wick" actor Ian McShane has no interest in watching the spin-off series "The Continental." When "John Wick" debuted in 2014, no one knew that the Keanu Reeves vehicle would spawn a billion-dollar franchise. In the wake of the property's popularity, Lionsgate Television commissioned "The Continental: From the World of John Wick," a miniseries focusing on the iconic assassin hotel. Set in the '70s, the show highlights the exploits of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) as he rises through the ranks of The Continental's upper management. In the films, McShane plays a grizzled Winston.

Despite featuring the origins of his beloved character, McShane refuses to watch "The Continental," believing that it's nothing more than a cash grab. While appearing on BBC One's "The One Show" (via X, formerly known as Twitter), he candidly shared his thoughts on the miniseries. "Why would I see ['The Continental']? They never asked anybody about it, they just went and did it," the British actor explained. "They just went and did it without asking me and Keanu about it. We both went, 'I don't know, nobody asked us about it.'"

This isn't the first time McShane has called out the series. "It had nothing to do with our movies," he said to MovieWeb, adding that he believes Reeves and director Chad Stahelski haven't seen the show. "It's just a question of a TV company cashing in on the series and taking the option to [air?]. [...] I'm afraid their arrogance in getting the show out is beyond me so I wish them well."