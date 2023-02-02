James Gunn Reveals Additional Comic Titles That Are 'Touchstones' For The DCU

James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially lit the Bat Signal and unveiled 10 projects for their upcoming DC Universe. Gunn and Safran were tasked with revamping an entire cinematic universe — not to mention the studios' television and animation divisions — that has mostly been playing second fiddle to the MCU up to this point. DC Comics has a rich history of stories and characters to choose from that are arguably just as compelling as the comic books put out by Marvel. And Gunn and Safran understand the importance of that legacy and how it must be unified.

"DC Studios is unprecedented," Safran said in an interview with Variety. "It is a standalone production entity and studio. It is the first time ever that everything DC related — film, television, live-action, animation, gaming — is all centralized under one creative vision, that of James and myself." Amongst the titles announced by Gunn and Safran are new projects for two of the oldest DC characters.

Clark Kent and his Kryptonian alter ego will be fleshed out in the upcoming "Superman: Legacy" feature film, and Batman/Bruce Wayne will encounter more of the Bat Family in the DCU's "The Brave and the Bold." Fans are obviously excited to hear more about the DCU, and Gunn has taken to social media to share some of the source material he and Safran will be looking to as inspiration for their iteration of DC Comics' on-screen presence.