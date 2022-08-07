Kevin Smith's Bizarro DC Project Won't Take Flight At Warner Bros.

The merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery has had its fair share of victims, and several of the most shocking cancelations have been among some of the most powerful superheroes the DC Comics universe has to offer.

Some DC fans were undoubtedly discouraged when they learned that the ax of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had cut the "Wonder Twins" movie down before it ever really began. A mere three months after the project was greenlit, executives pulled the plug on the entire operation (via Variety). The film would have seen "Riverdale" lead KJ Apa and "1883" actress Isabel May take on the titular comic book characters.

Additionally, the most disturbing casualty yet became apparent on August 2, when the New York Post reported that "Batgirl," a $90 million film planned for release on HBO Max, was simply canceled. Despite the fact that filming on the Leslie Grace-led movie wrapped back in March, the cancelation sadly means that the majority of the footage will likely never see the light of day.

Notably, "Wonder Twins" and "Batgirl" aren't alone in the latest string of DC cancelations. Independent filmmaker and nerd guru Kevin Smith, who is known for his work on "Clerks" and the "Jay and Silent Bob" movies, has also dabbled in the world of DC, working on episodes of the Arrowverse like "The Flash" and "Supergirl." He was apparently set up for another project that would have centered on Superman villain Bizarro, which doesn't appear to be on the agenda anymore.