Superman: Legacy's Main Villain May Be [SPOILER] According To DC Comics

Fans of the DC characters are on pins and needles, waiting for any scrap of information they can get on the upcoming James Gunn-iverse. With the DCEU coming to a close, it isn't hard to imagine that people are ready for something new and refreshing. Of course, we already know we're getting that new and refreshing look with "Superman: Legacy," set to kick off Gunn's reboot. While we have some casting information, we don't know much about the movie's plot outside of some basic themes. However, with a new tweet from DC, the publisher may have leaked that we are getting none other than Brainiac as the film's main villain.

The tweet's caption reads, "Looking forward to SUPERMAN: LEGACY? So are we! Read the comics that inspired the upcoming film on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE." In a series of posts, DC shared three images of "Superman" covers hinting that the film is inspired by "All-Star Superman," "Superman: Birthright," and "Action Comics #866." There is a lot that a two-hour movie can pull from each of these comics, but maybe the most telling part of this lead is the fact that the third comic features the main villain, Brainiac. While fans assume that Lex Luthor will play a big part in antagonizing the Kryptonian, the comics that inspired the film hint at something different.

So far, replies to the tweets have been divided, with some people excited about the prospect of finally getting a Brainiac in live action and others expressing their frustration at the departure of Henry Cavill. However, there is a lot to look forward to if our favorite robotic alien really is on the way.