The Mandalorian Season 4 Looks Dead After A Star Wars Cast Member Reveal

Original "Star Wars" series on Disney+ have carried the franchise over the past few years, but it now seems poised to return to the big screen with several projects in the works. One of those is the live-action "The Mandalorian and Grogu" movie, which will pick up with the titular duo who have won over fans on three seasons of "The Mandalorian." It's an exciting development, but it does call into question the future of whether Season 4 of "The Mandalorian" itself will ever happen. Based on comments from one member of the series, it doesn't sound like it's in the direct pipeline.

Pedro Pascal may voice Din Djarin and occasionally show his face on "The Mandalorian," but most of the time, the role is physically played on the set by Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder. Wayne was interviewed on "The Chatooine Show," where he definitively stated, "No [Season 4]. I know that we're doing a movie for sure, that's what I know." He also confirmed there's a script in place for the film, which is set to begin filming in June. This doesn't mean it's impossible for Season 4 to ever happen, but it appears the priority for the moment is getting "The Mandalorian and Grogu" rolling.

Between this and the news that "Obi-Wan Kenobi" won't have a Season 2, fresh "Star Wars" shows may become more sparse on Disney+. But with new movies on the way, fans may see it as a solid trade-off.