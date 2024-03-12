The Mandalorian Season 4 Looks Dead After A Star Wars Cast Member Reveal
Original "Star Wars" series on Disney+ have carried the franchise over the past few years, but it now seems poised to return to the big screen with several projects in the works. One of those is the live-action "The Mandalorian and Grogu" movie, which will pick up with the titular duo who have won over fans on three seasons of "The Mandalorian." It's an exciting development, but it does call into question the future of whether Season 4 of "The Mandalorian" itself will ever happen. Based on comments from one member of the series, it doesn't sound like it's in the direct pipeline.
Pedro Pascal may voice Din Djarin and occasionally show his face on "The Mandalorian," but most of the time, the role is physically played on the set by Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder. Wayne was interviewed on "The Chatooine Show," where he definitively stated, "No [Season 4]. I know that we're doing a movie for sure, that's what I know." He also confirmed there's a script in place for the film, which is set to begin filming in June. This doesn't mean it's impossible for Season 4 to ever happen, but it appears the priority for the moment is getting "The Mandalorian and Grogu" rolling.
Between this and the news that "Obi-Wan Kenobi" won't have a Season 2, fresh "Star Wars" shows may become more sparse on Disney+. But with new movies on the way, fans may see it as a solid trade-off.
Brendan Wayne thinks the Mandalorian and Grogu movie 'might make Mando even more popular'
It's understandable that any prospective Season 4 of "The Mandalorian" would be put on the back burner for the upcoming feature film. After all, who knows what could happen to either Din Djarin or Grogu in the movie that may make another season potentially difficult? As it stands, however, Brendan Wayne seems incredibly optimistic that the film's director, Jon Favreau, is going to treat the characters' stories with respect.
Wayne explained, "Jon loves and honors everything he does, but specifically 'Star Wars,' because for him, it means something beyond this moment. He would never do something half-assed. It matters too much to him. And [Dave] Filoni would never let it happen." There may naturally be some concern about turning a TV series into a feature-length movie, but Wayne doesn't sound concerned. Toward the end of the "Chatooine Show" interview, he asserted, "I don't think there's any question, watching Mando walk in on the big screen after watching him walk in on the small screen and doing his business, I don't even think it's close. It might make Mando even more popular than he already is."
Disney has provided major release updates on numerous projects, revealing that "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is set to hit theaters sometime in 2026. Din Djarin has saved the day plenty of times before. Will he save the "Star Wars" franchise in movie theaters in just a couple of years?