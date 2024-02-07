Disney Gives Major Release Updates On Moana 2, Frozen 3, Percy Jackson Season 2, And More
Disney is still very much in the sequel business, as a slew of animated feature-length films based on beloved properties were announced or confirmed during a recent earnings report. The biggest surprise of the bunch is the announcement of "Moana 2," as reported by Variety, which is not only in development but apparently further along than anyone thought. There's even a brief teaser for the film, which is slated to come out in theaters on November 27.
Of course, Disney has a lot coming down the pike. "Zootopia 2" is also in the works, which was previously known, but now, we have a release window of sometime in 2025. And if that wasn't enough, "Frozen 3" and "Toy Story 5" were also announced to both come out in 2026. That's two big Disney properties coming out in 2026, and on the live-action side of things, they will be joined by "The Mandalorian & Grogu," which was also announced as premiering that year.
As if all of that wasn't enough, it was also announced that "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney+. All in all, it looks like Disney fans have a ton to look forward to in the coming years.
Moana 2 will see the titular character and Maui embark on a new adventure
Not much is known about "Zootopia 2," "Frozen 3," and "Toy Story 5" at the time of writing. The big shocker remains "Moana 2," and Disney CEO Bob Iger said of the sequel, "Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise, and we can't wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when 'Moana 2' comes to theaters this November." He's not wrong; Nielsen reports showed that "Moana" was the most-streamed movie on any platform for 2023 with 11.6 billion minutes of viewtime. It seems Disney wants to capitalize on its enduring popularity in more ways than one.
Earlier in 2023, Dwayne Johnson announced a live-action version of "Moana" was in the works. Johnson will reprise his role as Maui in the live-action movie, but Auli'i Cravalho will not play the titular role (although she will be an executive producer).
As for the animated "Moana 2," not much is known. While a teaser came out, it's only 16 seconds long and shows Moana wading in the waves before blowing into a conch shell. However, Disney did release the following synopsis for the sequel: "'Moana 2' takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced." Fortunately, it won't be long until audiences are taken back to Motunui.