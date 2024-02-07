Disney Gives Major Release Updates On Moana 2, Frozen 3, Percy Jackson Season 2, And More

Disney is still very much in the sequel business, as a slew of animated feature-length films based on beloved properties were announced or confirmed during a recent earnings report. The biggest surprise of the bunch is the announcement of "Moana 2," as reported by Variety, which is not only in development but apparently further along than anyone thought. There's even a brief teaser for the film, which is slated to come out in theaters on November 27.

Of course, Disney has a lot coming down the pike. "Zootopia 2" is also in the works, which was previously known, but now, we have a release window of sometime in 2025. And if that wasn't enough, "Frozen 3" and "Toy Story 5" were also announced to both come out in 2026. That's two big Disney properties coming out in 2026, and on the live-action side of things, they will be joined by "The Mandalorian & Grogu," which was also announced as premiering that year.

As if all of that wasn't enough, it was also announced that "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney+. All in all, it looks like Disney fans have a ton to look forward to in the coming years.