Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Looks Dead After A New Disney Announcement

Disney might have just confirmed that "Obi-Wan Kenobi" won't be getting a 2nd season. After originally starting work on it as a feature film, Disney and Lucasfilm decided to give the long-gestating Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) spin-off the serialized treatment. Debuting in mid-2022 on Disney+, the series proved to be a critical hit, though some "Star Wars" fans were left disappointed by Kenobi's solo quest. Set during the Jedi Master's stint on Tatooine as he observes a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), the Disney+ exclusive ends on an open-ended but definitive note, leaving the story potentially open for future installments.

But it looks like Disney is done with "Obi-Wan Kenobi." In news that has appealed to physical media junkies, the official "Star Wars" account on X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced that "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and the 1st season of "Andor" will be heading to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray soon. The Blu-ray of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is notably referred to as "The Complete Series," a statement that's also present on the show's cover art. "Andor," meanwhile, is referred to as "The Complete First Season."

For "Obi-Wan Kenobi" fans, this must be a disappointing but not surprising piece of news. A 2nd season of the McGregor-led series was never officially announced by Disney, and it always seemed like the project was one final hurrah for the actor. While nothing was officially confirmed from the show's teams, those involved in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" have expressed interest in returning to the galaxy far, far away, which makes this news all the more disappointing.