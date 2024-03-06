Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Looks Dead After A New Disney Announcement
Disney might have just confirmed that "Obi-Wan Kenobi" won't be getting a 2nd season. After originally starting work on it as a feature film, Disney and Lucasfilm decided to give the long-gestating Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) spin-off the serialized treatment. Debuting in mid-2022 on Disney+, the series proved to be a critical hit, though some "Star Wars" fans were left disappointed by Kenobi's solo quest. Set during the Jedi Master's stint on Tatooine as he observes a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), the Disney+ exclusive ends on an open-ended but definitive note, leaving the story potentially open for future installments.
But it looks like Disney is done with "Obi-Wan Kenobi." In news that has appealed to physical media junkies, the official "Star Wars" account on X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced that "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and the 1st season of "Andor" will be heading to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray soon. The Blu-ray of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is notably referred to as "The Complete Series," a statement that's also present on the show's cover art. "Andor," meanwhile, is referred to as "The Complete First Season."
For "Obi-Wan Kenobi" fans, this must be a disappointing but not surprising piece of news. A 2nd season of the McGregor-led series was never officially announced by Disney, and it always seemed like the project was one final hurrah for the actor. While nothing was officially confirmed from the show's teams, those involved in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" have expressed interest in returning to the galaxy far, far away, which makes this news all the more disappointing.
Ewan McGregor wants more Obi-Wan Kenobi
For most fans, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" served as a nostalgic trip down memory lane, filled with some of the best "Star Wars" scenes ever filmed. And for the show's cast, it was a wonderful experience to return to the franchise after many years. While speaking with Variety in January 2024, McGregor candidly discussed how he wanted a sophomore installment of the series, saying, "I would love to do the second season, but there's no talk of it yet," he said. "There is a lot going on at Disney," McGregor continued, alluding to Disney's internal strategy to retool their Disney+ output.
This isn't the first time McGregor has expressed interest in wanting more "Obi-Wan Kenobi" for the masses. While speaking at MegaCon Orlando (via YouTube) earlier this year, McGregor discussed how he was pleased with Lucasfilm's decision to pivot the story from a feature film to an expanded miniseries. He then implored those in the audience to petition for more "Obi-Wan Kenobi," asking, "Can everyone write to Disney? I'll give you some email addresses at the end, and just say, 'Dear Disney, let's have a bit more of Obi-Wan Kenobi, please.'" McGregor's request was met with cheers.
Even Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy knows that McGregor wants to return to "Star Wars," and while she confirmed to Variety in April 2023 that a 2nd season wasn't in active development, she did say that anything could happen in the future. For now, it seems like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is done, but then again, the same was said for "Star Wars" until Disney resurrected the franchise after purchasing it from George Lucas.