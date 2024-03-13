Actors' Final Tweets Before They Died

There were few deaths in Hollywood more shocking than the passing of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020. Not just because he'd just starred in the billion-dollar blockbuster "Black Panther," but because he had hidden his cancer diagnosis from the public, and by all accounts from some of his closest confidantes. And at just 43 years old, Boseman's future seemed bright — he was an Oscar nominee whose best work still seemed ahead of him.

When he died, it was announced on Twitter by his family in a post that has since become the most-liked in the history of the platform as of 2023. But Boseman's final words on Twitter weren't sad, nor the kind of emotionally resonant parting words that some might expect. Instead, they were words of celebration as he encouraged his followers to vote in the then-upcoming 2020 presidential election. Saying only "YES," with a few clapping emoji, Boseman posted a photo of himself at a charity event while embracing 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. With a couple of hashtags, Boseman expressed his support for Harris and the campaign of Joe Biden.

Posted on Twitter on August 11, the final tweet from Boseman came a little more than two weeks before he died. Though rumors had been swirling that he wasn't in good health, which proved to be true, Boseman's social media lit up with hope and joy, ensuring he left behind a legacy of grace and positivity.