John Mulaney's Perfect Oscars 2024 Appearance Proves One Thing

Some say hosting Hollywood award ceremonies is a thankless job, but it doesn't seem difficult for a professional comedian to make people laugh. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2024 Academy Awards, and his set was filled with awkward and inappropriate jokes. Kimmel's opening monologue had a cringey joke directed at Robert Downey Jr. and his history with drug use. He later told a joke about "Poor Things" that annoyed Emma Stone and social media. It's gotten people thinking about who would make a better host, and the answer may rest with a presenter at that same ceremony — John Mulaney.

The comedian presented the award for best sound, and his preamble had many on X (formerly known as Twitter) realize he'd be a perfect Oscars host. X user @aliarkan declared, "This was John Mulaney's audition, and he passed with flying [colors]. He should host next year and many years after that." Mulaney's bit started strong with a solid "Madame Web" joke: "Without sound, we wouldn't have been able to hear such classic lines as 'You're gonna need a bigger boat,' 'I'll have what she's having' and 'He was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died.'"

Things somehow got even better as Mulaney hilariously described the plot of "Field of Dreams." It's a bit that drew a lot of laughs without punching down on anyone who's made it their career to tell stories within this medium. His presence confirmed he needs an Oscar-hosting gig, with people like @RobertJ_96 asserting, "John Mulaney being funnier in 11 seconds than Jimmy Kimmel in 3 hours."