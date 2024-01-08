Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Addresses Negative Reviews & Controversial Jokes

There were plenty of highlights from the 2024 Golden Globes. Lily Gladstone gave a historic acceptance speech after being recognized for her stellar work in "Killers of the Flower Moon." Meanwhile, "Oppenheimer" cleaned house left and right, with the epic biopic picking up five awards, the most of the night. However, the event did experience some glaring pitfalls. The consensus on social media is that Jo Koy's monologue and hosting generally left something to be desired.

IndieWire's Ben Travers didn't mince words, "Koy's opening monologue at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards was nothing short of a catastrophe." This sentiment seemed to be confirmed in the comedian's actual hosting, as he tried to explain while on stage during the event that they only had ten days to write the monologue. It looks like Koy's doing damage control, as he appeared on "Good Morning America" to talk about the experience: "It's a tough room. It was a hard job, I'm not going to lie ... I'd be lying if [I said] it doesn't hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, 'Ah.' Hosting is just a tough gig."

Jo Koy primarily made his mark as a stand-up comedian, but it appears those skills didn't necessarily translate to hosting. Ultimately, Koy tried to remain positive about the event, "It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did."