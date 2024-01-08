Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Addresses Negative Reviews & Controversial Jokes
There were plenty of highlights from the 2024 Golden Globes. Lily Gladstone gave a historic acceptance speech after being recognized for her stellar work in "Killers of the Flower Moon." Meanwhile, "Oppenheimer" cleaned house left and right, with the epic biopic picking up five awards, the most of the night. However, the event did experience some glaring pitfalls. The consensus on social media is that Jo Koy's monologue and hosting generally left something to be desired.
IndieWire's Ben Travers didn't mince words, "Koy's opening monologue at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards was nothing short of a catastrophe." This sentiment seemed to be confirmed in the comedian's actual hosting, as he tried to explain while on stage during the event that they only had ten days to write the monologue. It looks like Koy's doing damage control, as he appeared on "Good Morning America" to talk about the experience: "It's a tough room. It was a hard job, I'm not going to lie ... I'd be lying if [I said] it doesn't hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, 'Ah.' Hosting is just a tough gig."
Jo Koy primarily made his mark as a stand-up comedian, but it appears those skills didn't necessarily translate to hosting. Ultimately, Koy tried to remain positive about the event, "It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did."
Jo Koy reflected on that Taylor Swift joke
One joke from Jo Koy's monologue that earned particular attention online was geared toward Taylor Swift. And if you come for Swift and her legions of fans, you best come prepared, which Koy ... did not. The joke in question focused on Swift popping up at NFL games to support her beau, Travis Kelce. "As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear." Of course, the actual punchline came from Taylor Swift's reaction to the cringey monologue; she looked like she'd rather be anywhere else in the world as she took a sip from her glass.
On "Good Morning America," Koy explained how it was simply a clunky joke, "It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL ... I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn't have to do that. So, it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn't come out that way." Koy didn't earn himself favors from pretty much any women in the audience, as another joke that fell flat was one geared toward "Barbie," where he derided the movie as being based on "a plastic doll with big boobies." Seeing how the film dealt directly with how women have to deal with sexism and comments on their bodies regularly, it came across as tone-deaf.
But Koy remains optimistic. He told PEOPLE he'd want to host the Golden Globes again. But maybe next year, the Globes should try calling Amy Poehler and Tina Fey first.