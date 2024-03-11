The 2024 Oscars Fooled Everyone With Anatomy Of A Fall's Messi The Dog

The 2024 Oscars had some highs and lows. In between "Oppenheimer" cleaning up, there were laughs to be had thanks to the "The Twins" reunion that became an explicit Batman villain team-up, as well as Jimmy Kimmel's fun-sponge of a monologue that had the cringiest Robert Downey Jr. joke. However, one of the few bits of fun that didn't include Ryan Gosling telling the world he was Ken was an appearance from the other big blue-eyed star of 2024 — Messi the Dog from "Anatomy of a Fall."

Seen having a whale of a time on the night, Messi even applauded the proceedings. Fans loved seeing the canine getting involved in the action, or so we thought. While it pains us to be the bubble bursters of such a memorable evening, it turns out that Messi wasn't even there during the live event. In fact, through a detailed investigation, we're not even sure those were his paws.

During Kimmel's opening monologue, the camera cut to the now big shot border collie who was seen in the crowd when the host suggested Messi take the titular role in yet another remake of "The Shaggy Dog." Later on, Messi was seen putting his paws together following Robert Downey Jr's award win for "Oppenheimer." Something about the dog's time on camera didn't sit right, though, and for good reason. As revealed via Chris Gardner on X, formerly known as Twitter, Messi had taken a seat before the event started, and all of his appearances were pre-recorded.