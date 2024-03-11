How The Twins Reunion At The 2024 Oscars Became An Explicit Batman Villain Team-Up

The annual Academy Awards telecast tends to be a time of reunions and reminiscence. The nostalgia occasionally runs so thickly that it can make viewers think of more than one beloved franchise reunion at a time. So it was when Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger teamed up to present the Best Film Editing award at the 2024 Academy Awards that audiences likely remembered that they once played two hopelessly mismatched twins ... or that they both menaced Bruce Wayne in two entirely different films.

Of course, DeVito plays the slimy, menacing Penguin in "Batman Returns," while Schwarzenegger is the pun-filled Mr. Freeze in "Batman and Robin." DeVito explained to the audience that they were presenting together for this reason. "We both tried to kill Batman," Schwarzenegger clarified. They traded stories about how their characters died: Mr. Freeze surrendered after learning his beloved wife was still alive, while in "Batman Returns," Batman threw the Penguin out a window. DeVito soon spied Michael Keaton in the audience and pointed him out. "You have a lot of nerve to show your face here," Schwarzenegger said. "You're a real beak-breaker. I'm gonna see you after the Governors Ball, pal!" said DeVito. For his part, Keaton played into the bit, arching his eyebrows and glowering at the twosome.

DeVito and Schwarzenegger have been having quite a bit of fun with their interconnected public personas lately, appearing in a recent Super Bowl commercial together — and stoking up hope that their "Twins" sequel might surface after all.