Anatomy Of A Fall Review: A Fascinating French Feminist Film - With 50 Cent

For the first half of "Anatomy of a Fall," I was enjoying myself well enough but was unsure what exactly about this somewhat slow and rather cold film was supposed to elevate it above a solid crime drama into one of the most acclaimed films of the year. Then one particular scene occurs in the middle of the trial, and I instantly understood what was inspiring such love. It's not even a huge plot twist, but the introduction of a new piece of evidence leads into a flashback so intense that I'm sure it will be used as Sandra Hüller's Oscar clip. From that point onward all the way through the end of the film, I was riveted.

Praise must also go to how Milo Machado Graner carries much of the story's emotional weight. Daniel is a bit of a wild card in the investigation and the trial; you're never quite sure what memories he'll dredge up or where his sympathies are going to lie. Much of the tension in his parents' marriage stems from their initial reactions to the accident that blinded him when he was 4 years old, and it's overwhelming to empathize with the boy as he's forced to listen to discussions of his parents' ugliest thoughts.

Some may criticize the casting because it seems Graner isn't blind himself. Justine Triet mentioned in a Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival that she was seeking out blind actors but was blown away by Graner's audition. I can say that regardless of any concerns about authentic casting, Graner's performance blew me away as well, and the film's handling of disability issues generally impressed me.

What can I even write about this movie's ending in a spoiler-free review? I loved it, though I'm sure there's going to be a range of opinions about it. Two viewers can come away with two completely different impressions of the conclusion. One thing that's a constant is that as detailed and involved as the murder investigation and courtroom procedural is, it's the family story that sticks with you the most — well, that and the 50 Cent song stuck in your head.

