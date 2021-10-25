Dune: The Sisterhood Release Date, Characters, And Plot - What We Know So Far

The first half of Denis Villeneuve's sprawling sci-fi film "Dune" has arrived, and unlike the previous attempts to bring Frank Herbert's epic novel to the screen, it has generally managed to impress critics and fans alike. The series has even earned praise from Herbert's son, Brian, who himself co-wrote more than a dozen novels exploring the "Dune" universe.

Brian Herbert hugely expanded the universe that his father established in the original six "Dune" novels, giving the already complex science fiction world a remarkable degree of depth. It appears that HBO Max thinks that audiences will be interested in exploring some of that backstory as well, as Variety has confirmed that work continues on the long-awaited prequel series "Dune: The Sisterhood." While details regarding many of the specifics of "Dune: The Sisterhood" remain thin, the series does revolve around the mysterious but powerful Bene Gesserit organization, although its direct connection to the newest film remains unclear.

Even though HBO has largely kept quiet about what fans will see when the prequel series arrives, there are some hints out there that might give fans a couple of clues about what to expect. Here is everything that fans need to know about the release date, characters, and plot of "Dune: The Sisterhood."