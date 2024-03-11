Godzilla's First Oscar Win In 2024 Is Way More Impressive Than You Think

After 70 years of cinematic excellence and pop-culture dominance, Godzilla has finally won his first Academy Award. Or, rather, "Godzilla Minus One" director and special effects supervisor Takashi Yamazaki and his VFX team won the Oscar for best visual effects, which is the first in the long history of the kaiju franchise (as well as its first nomination). It's also the first time that a Japanese film has won in that particular category.

If you've seen the film, you'll know that the win is well-earned. Toho's famous monster may have never been more terrifying than he is in "Minus One," which portrays him as a brutally violent avatar of rage and pain come to decimate Japan in the wake of World War II. The action sequences starring Godzilla are jaw-dropping — so much so that you might be shocked to know how small of a budget the film actually had.

Yamazaki made the movie on a reported budget of $15 million dollars — less than a tenth of what the biggest Hollywood blockbusters cost these days, including competitors in the category like "Napoleon" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3." That's a huge part of why "Godzilla Minus One" blew everyone away at the box office. In Hollywood, it's a staggeringly low amount of money, yet it yielded one of the most celebrated films of 2023 and has now earned the big kaiju himself a long-overdue Academy Award. That's a testament to the ingenuity of Yamazaki and his team, but it can also be seen as a strong indictment of a modern film industry that's become too reliant on bloated budgets and post-production upgrades — many of which are ultimately panned by critics and audiences alike.