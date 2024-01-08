Godzilla Minus One Sequel - Will It Ever Happen?

Contains spoilers for "Godzilla Minus One"

It's been over seven years since the last live-action "Godzilla" film was made in Japan, and as fans of the media franchise will tell you, the wait was certainly worth it. "Godzilla Minus One" premiered across Japanese theaters in late 2023, and more recently saw a successful release in the United States and elsewhere. Given its status as a franchise film and a potential blockbuster, the film has shaken up the entertainment industry more than Godzilla himself has shaken up cities.

Set during the aftermath of World War II in Japan, "Godzilla Minus One" centers on the pilot, Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), whose cowardice during the war allowed him to avoid death by kamikaze at the expense of an encounter with Godzilla that riddles him with night terrors and survivor's guilt. When a mutated Godzilla returns to Japan to wreak more havoc, Shikishima teams up with a crew of minesweepers to protect his country — as well as his found family — from further destruction.

There is no shortage of "Godzilla" content in 2023. Still, many of those who watched "Godzilla Minus One" are already eager for a follow-up that continues to do justice to the iconic Japanese monster. Sadly, fans may find themselves waiting even longer than anticipated for the next Toho Studios "Godzilla" film, but this might not be a bad thing.