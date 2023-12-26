Barbie: Ryan Gosling Pushed For A Wild Ken Fight That Never Made The Final Cut

"Barbie" is a beautifully over-the-top movie, and Ryan Gosling's performance as Ken makes the whole experience even more extra. Apparently, there was an even wilder scene that never made it past the rehearsal process, and according to writer-director Greta Gerwig, it involved Ken's luscious mink coat.

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Gerwig revealed that at some point during Ken's transformation from humble sidekick to would-be edge lord, he was supposed to have a dance scene with the giant mink coat he starts wearing after he's taken over Barbie Land and installed his cruddy version of patriarchy. "One of the ideas that Ryan had was that he would have a dance duet with his mink and that the mink would be fighting him, and then love him, and then fight him again, eventually defeat him, and that he would be birthed anew out of the mink," Gerwig told Colbert.

Even more tantalizing is the fact that Gerwig said the rehearsal was filmed, but that said footage is in "the vault." Maybe one day she'll see fit to release it, but until then, we can only imagine a scene where Ken and his sentient mink coat go back and forth between love and hate before truly becoming one.