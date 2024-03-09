A 2008 Katherine Heigl Rom-Com Flop Finds Netflix Success 16 Years Later

Everything eventually comes full circle in pop culture. Viewers will return time and time again to their favorite movies and TV shows, which could be why this 2008 romantic comedy starring Katherine Heigl is thriving on Netflix years after its initial release.

After earning overwhelming fame and acclaim — plus an Emmy — for playing Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens on the uber-popular medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," the actor showed up in a string of rom-coms, including "Knocked Up" (a role Heigl once regretted taking), "The Ugly Truth," "Killers," and "Life As We Know It" (in 2007, 2009, and 2010, respectively). Still, "27 Dresses," which also stars Malin Akerman, James Marsden, Judy Greer, and Edward Burns, is one of the most beloved projects in Heigl's filmography. While it may have flopped with critics upon its release, the film scored over $150 million at the box office, and long after it hit theaters, Netflix viewers are showing it some love on the streaming service, so much so that the movie made an emphatic splash on the streaming platform's top 10, taking 6th place in early March.

So why is "27 Dresses" emerging as a hit again, sixteen years after it came out? What's the movie about, and what has Katherine Heigl been doing since she starred in it?