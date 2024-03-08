Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama's Goodbye To Goku Was Sad And Beautiful
The world is mourning the death of "Dragon Ball" creator and manga artist Akira Toriyama, but he leaves behind a legacy that fans will celebrate for generations. One doesn't have to be a Supreme Kai to understand the franchise's impact on pop culture, and long-term fans can attest to the power of some of the saga's more emotional storylines. When it comes to emotional stories, look no further than the original death of Goku.
While Toriyama created many powerful "Dragon Ball" characters, Goku had a special place in his heart — so much so that when he killed off the character in "Dragon Ball Z" Volume 19, aka "Death of a Warrior," in 1993, he felt the need to apologize for his actions, writing, "In this volume, Son Goku dies. I don't have much sentiment for the characters I draw, but I feel a bit sad about the death of a character that I have been drawing for more than 10 years. I tried to think of other scenarios for the story, but Goku dying was the best one. I tried not to be too somber about it. But still...I'm sorry, Son Goku! Forgive me!"
Goku's death was intended to be permanent so that Gohan could replace him as the series' main hero. The story sees the Saiyan sacrifice himself to defeat Cell, and that was supposed to be his final act. However, as history has shown, "Dragon Ball" has ways of resurrecting deceased characters.
Death was never the end in Dragon Ball — and that's important
There's an argument to be made that Akira Toriyama resurrected Goku out of necessity. The creator opened up about the decision in the 1995 guidebook "Daizenshuu," revealing that he felt Gohan wasn't suited to being his father's successor. Thus began a series of events to bring Goku back from the dead, starting with Fortuneteller Baba using her witch powers to let him return to the land of the living for 24 hours. However, Goku makes his permanent comeback after Old Kai gives him his life force so the Saiyan can fight the villainous Majin Buu on Earth.
Since then, death has arguably become less significant in this franchise. The existence of Dragon Balls has given the creators a convenient method of resurrecting the deceased and continuing their stories. However, death is an interesting concept in the "Dragon Ball" universe, as it explores topics such as reincarnation and features an afterlife realm known as the Other World, which allows the deceased to have adventures after the fact. Spirits, ogres, serpents, and more populate the realm, but there are also heavenly elements that complement the scarier stuff with beauty.
Death might not be a definitive end for most characters in the "Dragon Ball" saga, but it has informed some exciting storylines with imaginative scenarios.